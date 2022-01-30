Broadcast Times

Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon

A map of radon levels across Virginia.
A map of radon levels across Virginia.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s something that’s a part of our everyday life, even if we might not know it - we’re talking about Radon.

January is National Radon Action Month and the Virginia Department of Health is encouraging residents to get tested for it, while also bringing awareness of ways to combat it.

Experts say Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive decay product of rock and soil and it can increase your risk of lung cancer. Many areas of Southwest Virginia are in the moderate to high risk zone of radon levels.

There are ways to improve radon levels, including installing a mitigation system in your home. But there are also other options.

“If you’re in a situation where there is no way you can afford it or can’t afford for it for several months, one of the most effective ways is just improve the ventilation rate, especially in the lowest level of your home,” said Ryan Paris, Radon Coordinator for VDH.

Paris and VDH also encourage residents to get tested for radon and for more information on it, you can find VDH’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Families receive essential items from local charity
This was the Brazos Valley Catholic Charities of Central Texas' second Giving Day.
DD2 limiting internet access for elementary and middle school students
The district says students will have access to the internet on their assigned devices from 5:00...
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
City councilmembers vote against red light cameras in Huntsville
Council members vote against red light camera in Huntsville
The City of Harmony may be getting a big brand retail store; City council puts moratorium on zoning permit
HARMONY, MINNESOTA

GRETAWIRE

This was the Brazos Valley Catholic Charities of Central Texas' second Giving Day.

GRETAWIRE

Families receive essential items from local charity

The district says students will have access to the internet on their assigned devices from 5:00...

GRETAWIRE

DD2 limiting internet access for elementary and middle school students

Council members vote against red light camera in Huntsville

GRETAWIRE

City councilmembers vote against red light cameras in Huntsville

HARMONY, MINNESOTA

GRETAWIRE

The City of Harmony may be getting a big brand retail store; City council puts moratorium on zoning permit

The board in a Facebook post cited Thursday that the decision was made because the content was...

GRETAWIRE

Parents and staff react to school board striking holocaust biography from curriculum

Irwin Co. Hospital will get new improvements
The future of Irwin County Hospital's well center
Community expresses concerns to mayor at neighborhood watch meeting
Mayor Jimmie Smith speaking
MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families