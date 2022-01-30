Families receive essential items from local charity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There were only smiling faces at the Brazos Valley Catholic Charities of Central Texas Giving Day Saturday. The event was drive-thru style and provided more than 280 families with free diapers, wipes, hygiene kits kid books and toys. This was the organization’s second time doing the event, according to the Brazos Valley Catholic Charities of Central Texas director, John Paci.

According to the organization’s website, Catholic Charities of Central Texas is a faith-based social services organization serving individuals and families across 25 Central Texas counties.

“The value we’re adding to the community in need right now, especially coming out of the holidays,” Paci said. “Many people are looking for material items and ways to save money and so this is a great way to help them.”

Paci said the event started in April 2021 as a replacement for their annual Creating Hope Luncheon fundraiser, which raises funds for families in poverty. The luncheon is scheduled to be back in person April 29. For more information, click here.

