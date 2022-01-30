DD2 limiting internet access for elementary and middle school students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two says beginning Monday, elementary and middle school students will have limited internet access.

The district says students will have access to the internet on their assigned devices from 5:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. After that, students will still be able to complete work, but internet services will not be available, the district says.

DD2 says the move is a preventative measure to minimize inappropriate internet exploration by students in grades K-8.

Officials say the change does not apply to high school students.

