FULL EPISODE: 1/30/22 Pentagon Press Secy. John Kirby & Fmr. Defense Secy. Leon Panetta on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Leon Panetta, who served as director of the CIA and secretary of defense under President Barack Obama, and current Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, a retired rear admiral in the United States Navy, for Gray TV’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, January 30, 2022.

When asked about the severity of the standoff between Russia and Ukraine, Mr. Panetta answered: “It’s one of those moments in time when you’re not quite sure what direction this could go in, and one direction involves war.”

The former secretary of defense also said there was a possibility the situation could end peacefully, telling Van Susteren: “Putin is a bully, but he’s not stupid … And I think there’s some room here if we have some smart negotiators and if Russia has some smart negotiators to be able to find some areas that I think both sides could agree to.”

“His [Putin’s] Achilles heel is that ultimately he does have to worry about the future of Russia,” continued Panetta. “And if he does something stupid … he’ll pay a price and his legacy will pay a price.”

On the risk to American lives, Panetta said that although President Biden has said there will be no boots on the ground, “Let’s face it, right now there are military advisors, U.S. military advisors in the Ukraine working with the Ukrainians to try to develop their capabilities. And so if something happens, there’s no question that U.S. lives are also going to be at stake here.”

“It’s really unclear what Mr. Putin has in mind,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. “We do believe that at this point he still has not made a decision about whether to launch another invasion or an incursion of any size into Ukraine.” He added: “We still believe there’s time and space for diplomacy to work. And we hope that that’s the path forward here.”

Kirby told Van Susteren that both Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have spoken to their Russian counterparts in recent weeks. “The question is how much do all those individuals really influence Vladimir Putin and what is he really thinking?” said Kirby. “Again, we don’t think he’s made a final decision, but he certainly is creating options for himself that could spell real trouble for the people of Ukraine.”

Interview excerpts are below.

Leon Panetta Highlights

Greta Van Susteren

Mr. Secretary, is there some way to describe how serious this Ukraine Russian situation is?

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

It’s one of those moments in time when you’re not quite sure what direction this could go in and one direction involves war. And another direction involves some kind of negotiated resolution. And we’re not sure. I don’t think the world really knows what direction they’re going to take.

Greta Van Susteren

President Biden has spoken about sanctions on Putin himself. Do you think Putin really cares? I mean, the reports are he’s got 70 billion dollars and I assume he doesn’t have that sitting in U.S. banks, so he doesn’t have to worry about us freezing it. I mean, I don’t see him as sort of in trouble financially personally. Do you think that putting personal sanctions on him would have an impact of any kind?

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

I’m not so sure that sanctions are the issue that is going to turn this around. And look, I think there are some heavy sanctions that can be applied against Russia. I think there are some steps that will hurt them in terms of international banking, in terms of new technologies and cellphones and chips that could impact their economy.

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

But I think this comes down still to a military issue because I think what will persuade Putin is whether or not, if he engages in war, he could get a black eye. And one thing bullies don’t like to do is to get a black eye. And I think that’s where our strongest leverage is. So I think supply to the Ukrainians, moving our forces up into NATO, deploying our aircraft and our ships. I think that’s the most important deterrent we have right now with regards to Russia.

Greta Van Susteren

Would that mean our men and women would be involved in actual fighting or would it be in a support capacity?

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

I think the president is, I’m sure, thinking of them in a support capacity. But let’s face it, right now there are military advisors, U.S. military advisors in the Ukraine working with the Ukrainians to try to develop their capabilities. And so if something happens, there’s no question that U.S. lives are also going to be at stake here.

Greta Van Susteren

The reports are is that the president or the Pentagon has put on “high alert” 8,500 give or take a few. What does high alert mean? You were the secretary of defense. Is that sort of a routine thing whenever there’s sort of a threatened region or is that a greater signal?

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

High alert is a very important step towards being able to deploy those forces as quickly as possible, which means that they have to report to their stations. They’ve got to be ready to go. And as soon as the president makes a decision, they have to be ready to climb on a plane and be deployed. So it is a high state of readiness that the president has asked of our 8,500 troops.

Greta Van Susteren

Is that something like when you were secretary of defense that happened maybe once or never? I’m trying to sort of gauge how significant that is. I assume we’re always ready.

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

No, we’ve had to put people on alert, high alert, and move them quickly sometimes to try to deal with an emergency of one kind or another. So yeah, it’s something that our military is trained to do. And particularly those units that are involved here, these are units that are high-level units that know that they could be quickly deployed. And so I think it’s an important signal that’s been sent to the Russians that 8,500 US troops have a high readiness right now and could be deployed at any day.

Greta Van Susteren

I imagine keeping 121,000 troops on the border is not necessarily an easy thing. As time marches out, it becomes more difficult. Any sort of thoughts on how long, whether we can run out the clock with Putin as he has those troops there?

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

I don’t think that this can go on for a long period of time. It wears you down. You’ve got troops at the high readiness who are located there. That really takes a lot out of a unit to be constantly prepared to engage. And I don’t think that that can be a position that they take indefinitely. I think that Putin within the next few weeks has to make a decision what path he’s going to take.

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

Look, I’ve said Putin is a bully, but he’s not stupid. I do think it’s always important in these situations to put yourself in Putin’s position and look at these issues through his eyes. And I think there’s some room here if we have some smart negotiators and if Russia has some smart negotiators to be able to find some areas that I think both sides could agree to, that would really be able to resolve this issue peacefully.

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

Putin now has to make a decision what direction this is going to go in. I think he’s got, frankly, about three options. So one is to invade.

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

One is to take the 121,000-plus soldiers and invade across the border into Ukraine trying to target Kyiv. And that’s a war that’s going to involve Russian lives. It’s going to involve the lives of innocent men, women and children, but it clearly is one decision he could make. I think it would weaken Russia. I think it would put him into a prolonged war that nobody wants, but that’s one possibility.

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

The second is to, frankly, focus on security for Russia, which is something he’s talked about and Lavrov has talked about. And if they can negotiate agreements with regards to missiles and what should happen with missile locations and inspections, if they could negotiate on the issue of exercises and trying to have greater transparency on military exercises. If they could agree on arms control issues, I think they could make some significant steps with regards to improving security for Russia, for that matter for the United States and NATO.

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

But the issue is whether Putin will call that a victory and make it a victory. Otherwise, the third option is that we have a continued version of the status quo, which means that Russia is lined up along the border, engages in hybrid war and grazes perhaps in some incursions, and just continues the situation as we have it today. That’s not going to satisfy anybody, but that is a real possibility as well.

Greta Van Susteren

Well, You’ve got a man who’s former KGB, who is former Soviet Union … He doesn’t have to worry about midterm elections like our president. He doesn’t have to worry about the press because it’s all state-run. So, I mean, so what’s his weak point if he’s so determined to weaken the United States? I mean, where is his Achilles heel?

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

His Achilles heel is that ultimately he does have to worry about the future of Russia. And if he does something stupid that weakens Russia and that impacts seriously on its economy, impacts on the lives of Russian soldiers and really undermines Russia for the future, he’ll pay a price and his legacy will pay a price.

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

And yes, he’s got a lot of power as virtually a dictator in Russia. But like all dictators and tyrants, deep down he still cares about his legacy in the future. And I think that has to be the issue that weighs on his mind because whatever he decides with regards to the Ukraine will have a huge impact in terms of his legacy.

Greta Van Susteren

What about China and President Xi and the Olympics? Do you factor that into this at all and Putin’s relationship with President Xi?

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

Well, there’s no question that I feel Russia is looking to the relationship with China to try to help on trying to soften some of these sanctions if they in fact go into place. I think they are trying to maintain their ties, but in the end I’m not sure that Putin is going to be influenced by the Olympics.

Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary

It may not be nice to invade at a time when the Olympics are on. That’s not smart from a PR point of view, very frankly. But I’m not sure that that’s front and center. I think the bigger issue for Putin is whether or not he can show any progress in terms of Russian security.

John Kirby Highlights

Greta Van Susteren

Admiral, is there some sort of trigger that the military is looking at that would provoke Putin to move into Ukraine? I mean, what’s going to provoke him to act?

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

It’s really unclear what Mr. Putin has in mind. I mean, we do believe that at this point he still has not made a decision about whether to launch another invasion or an incursion of any size into Ukraine, but he has a lot more capability and a lot of options available to him now than he did even just two weeks ago. He continues to add to his forces on the ground, in and around the border with Ukraine as well as in Belarus. And he continues to operate significant numbers of ships in the Mediterranean and in the Atlantic. So he’s got a lot of capability built up, a lot of options available to him. We still believe there’s time and space for diplomacy to work. And we hope that that’s the path forward here. That there isn’t another incursion.

Greta Van Susteren

Has there been any hint, though, that he wants diplomacy? I mean, he has indicated that there’s a red line that he doesn’t want Ukraine ever to be able, for instance, to join NATO. I mean, has there been any sort of chink in the armor that maybe there’s something he wants that he would negotiate?

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

It’s not up to Vladimir Putin to put a veto on whether a nation joins NATO or who it associates with. It’s not up to Vladimir Putin to decide that their sovereignty can be violated so easily. So there’s certain things, obviously, principles we’re not going to compromise on. But when we started these negotiations with him, we were willing to put something on the table if the Russians would reciprocate. For instance, scaling back, maybe the size and scope of some of our exercises on the continent, but it would require reciprocity from the Russians. They weren’t willing to go there. So again, we’re not closing the door on talks. The State Department has been clear, there’s still room for that, but we’ll have to see where it goes.

Greta Van Susteren

Does our Pentagon have any communication with the Russian military?

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

Sure, sure. Chairman Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has spoken to his counterpart just as recently as, I think, a week or so ago. And they’ve had multiple conversations even in just the last few months. Secretary Austin has spoken a couple of times with his counterpart, including just two weeks ago, Minister Shoigu. And of course, the president has spoken to Vladimir Putin directly. We absolutely have direct communications. It doesn’t have to be done on some sort of backchannel. The question is how much do all those individuals really influence Vladimir Putin and what is he really thinking? And that’s a little harder for us to get a sense of. Again, we don’t think he’s made a final decision, but he certainly is creating options for himself that could spell real trouble for the people of Ukraine.

Greta Van Susteren

Does it come to a point though where it’s very difficult to keep your soldiers or your troops on the border? I mean, you’ve got all sorts of demands and so you run out time, so you have to either have to act or not act.

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

No, that’s a fair point. I mean, the vast majority of the 100,000 plus troops that he has around Ukraine and in Belarus are coming from elsewhere in Russia. They are not people that are permanently based there. So to some degree, he’s set up a bit of an expeditionary set of units inside his own country, which means he has to feed them and sustain them and provide medical care, logistics, transportation. All of that takes time, money, and resources. And so at some point you think he’s going to have to make a decision one way or the other. We honestly hope that they’ll make the decision to de-escalate, to move those troops back.

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

So it’s going to be interesting to see what his decision space is with respect to how much longer he’s going to maintain them in their forward camps, where they are now.

Greta Van Susteren

All right, Europe says, NATO says, the U.S. says we’re going to help Ukraine. But if there were no help for Ukraine, how much is Ukraine outmuscled by Russia?

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

Well, right now, I mean, certainly Mr. Putin has the advantage of numbers. And of course, since we don’t know what he’s going to do, he certainly also has the potential for an element of surprise if he wanted to move on Ukraine.

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

The Ukrainians, they are not the same force they were in 2014, they are better because of the contributions and the assistance that not just the United States, but other nations have given to help train, advise, assist, to provide security assistance.

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

So they are, certainly, more capable than they were in 2014, but I think they are definitely mindful of the sophisticated and large capabilities that are arrayed against them across that border.

Greta Van Susteren

President Biden says he’s not going to send boots to fight. Are they capable of taking what we send them and turn around and defend against Russia that quickly?

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

Well, I think the president’s been very clear that there’s not going to be American troops on the ground in Ukraine fighting against the Russians in Ukraine. We still have a small group of advisors there. In this case, it’s the Florida National Guard. About 200, maybe a little less, and they’re still on the ground advising and assisting.

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

And again, it shouldn’t have to devolve into conflict. There shouldn’t have to be a need for Ukrainian armed forces to defend their borders and their people. They are a sovereign state, a sovereign nation. Their territorial integrity should be observed and recognized by Russia. And I think we still believe there’s time and space for diplomacy to work so that it doesn’t come to having put the Ukrainians in the field against Russians.

Greta Van Susteren

It seems China’s backing Russia in this. Does that make any difference to the United States? I mean, what’s the impact globally, or even on the United States of China even giving sort of a pat on the back to Russia on this?

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

Well, look, it’s certainly not helpful to see any nation even hint at support for what Russia is doing here. Russia does not have a lot of friends and quite frankly, neither does China. When it comes to China, separately, we consider it the pacing challenge here at the department. We’re still focused on the China challenge in the Indo-Pacific. We have noted that in recent weeks, Russia and China have exercised together, they have issued supportive statements of one another. I leave it for the Chinese leaders to speak for themselves. But we see no indication that China’s going to get involved here in any meaningful way. But, again, we think that if Russia were to launch another invasion, not only would there be severe economic consequences on an economy, quite frankly, that’s nowhere near as strong as China’s or the United State’, and would suffer. But there would also be increasing isolation here for the Russians. And I think the Chinese are mindful of that as well.

Greta Van Susteren

We’re all watching the border to see what Russia is doing when Putin adds more troops to it and what Ukraine’s doing. But I’m wondering, while our eyes are on this sort of conventional warfare, I assume that the Pentagon is also watching the risk of escalated cyber warfare, that there’s so many elements to war these days.

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

Not only cyber, which is straight out of the Russian playbook here to conduct cyber operations to support whatever larger aims they have. Not just cyber, Greta, but in the information and political environment too. We are seeing Russian state media amp up these so-called allegations in particularly Eastern Ukraine to try to create a pretext, an excuse for Russian military forces to come to the defense of Russian-speaking Ukrainians, for instance. So, I mean, we’re already seeing the propaganda war heat up even as recently as just the last couple of days. So Russia, again, this is the playbook. They did this kind of thing in 2014. Even aside from conventional military capability, they use unconventional. what we would call asymmetric capabilities, to destabilize, to sow doubt and confusion, and try to provide a pretext for them to move in more strongly.

---

About Greta Van Susteren:

Greta Van Susteren is the Chief Political Analyst for Gray Media and host of Full Court Press. Ms. Van Susteren is a veteran of Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and CNN. Her prime-time Fox News Channel Show, “On the Record,” was number 1 in its time slot for 14 1⁄2 years. Before joining Fox News, she hosted CNN’s prime-time news and analysis program, “The Point with Greta Van Susteren,” and co-hosted the network’s daily legal analysis show, “Burden of Proof.” Her legal analysis for CNN’s coverage of Election 2000 earned her the American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism. She continues to host the weekly 30-minute program “Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren” on Voice of America, which broadcasts exclusively outside of the United States.

About “Full Court Press” and Gray Television:

“Full Court Press” is a Sunday political show broadcast on all Gray Television markets and syndicated in leading cities including New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles covering 80% of the country. Gray Television currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets, including the number-one-rated television station in 68 markets and the first or second-highest-rated television station in 87 markets. Gray’s television stations cover approximately 24 percent of US television households and broadcast approximately 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks. Gray Television also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Lisa Allen serves as the Executive Producer of “Full Court Press,” and Gray SVP Sandy Breland is the Executive in Charge. Cary Glotzer, CEO of Tupelo-Raycom, is in charge of production.

For media inquiries please contact:

Virginia Coyne

fullcourtpressnews@gmail.com

‪(202) 495-1640‬

Copyright 2022 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.