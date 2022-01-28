Broadcast Times

Irwin Co. Hospital will get new improvements

The future of Irwin County Hospital's well center
The future of Irwin County Hospital's well center(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Irwin County Hospital is making improvements to help ensure things are smoother for patients and guests.

“The flow is going to make it so much easier. Especially with the overhang, we’ll have added on with a new lobby out here, with a brand new parking lot. So everything should be smoother to go through,” said director of engineering, Shyea Courson.

Now there will be a new parking lot and drive-thru added to pick up or drop off necessities.

Director of Nursing & CEO of Irwin County Hospital Jeanne Blevins explained how this expansion will make things safer.

“It was planned through the COVID funds where we allotted and thankfully this is going to allow us to provide care for patients in the best possible safe way, to have a well entrance and a sick entrance,” said Blevins.

While the project is being done, the current parking lot in front of the hospital doesn’t hold a lot of spots.

Courson said the projects cost ranges from $350,000 to 500,000 to get done.
Courson detailed where else you can park.

“We actually got another parking lot across the street that houses probably close to 100 vehicles. So if we could have people park on that other side too.”

Courson said the project’s cost ranges from $350,000 to 500,000 to complete. And Blevins expressed why this is important.

“We’ve done so much renovation on the inside of the hospital and unfortunately, due to COVID, we’re not able to show you that but we want our outside to match our inside and really be something proud for our community,” said Blevins.

The entire project is expected to be done in June of this year.

