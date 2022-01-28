Community expresses concerns to mayor at neighborhood watch meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some members of the community got a special one-on-one opportunity to speak with Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith about their concerns during a neighborhood watch meeting Thursday night.

Multiple people asked why officers have not been enforcing things that should be enforced and they also mentioned a lack of patrols. Mayor Smith said it all comes down to two things: manpower and training. He said the police department is doing their best to hire and train officers. Lack of veterans on the force means they have to spend more time making sure the new officers are doing the right thing.

Mayor Smith was open and very transparent with those in attendance. Many expressed to WTOK they believe the city is moving in the right direction.

“I feel like our mayor is dedicated to helping Meridian grow, and he’s dedicated to helping our children prosper,” said Barbara Ivy. “He wants Meridian to be better than it is now.”

“There can’t just be one person doing it- it’s going to take the whole community, because we’re going to have to get together,” said Annie Malone. “We can’t put all of the pressure on the mayor or the police department.”

Mayor Smith said his time spent at events like tonight and talking to people in the community is very important.

“I think there are issues the public needs to know about and we need to try to inform them the best that we can,” said Smith.

He also touched on getting the police department back to full strength.

“We are constantly hiring people. We have some that are attending the academy- we have some that are coming back to the force. It’s happening now, but it’s just going to take time.”

Mayor Smith ended the meeting by saying it will take an effort from the community from everyone to make changes in Meridian.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.