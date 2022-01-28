The City of Harmony may be getting a big brand retail store; City council puts moratorium on zoning permit

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Dollar General could be moving into the former Wheelers Bar and Grill building.

The City’s Economic Development Authority said the First Southwest Bank, owns the property where the former Wheelers Bar and Grill building is, and Dollar General is planning to purchase the space.

“The EDA board felt that this does not fit into the economy that we would like to see in Harmony,” said Kerry Kingsley, EDA President. “We as a board realize that we would need to act quickly on this any time Dollar General can walk in for a permit and be granted it.”

EDA requested the city vote on a 90-day moratorium of zoning permits for retail stores.

In a 3-2 vote, the City Council voted in favor of the moratorium.

Councilmen Jesse Grabau and Tony Webber voted against the moratorium.

“City council doesn’t need to be involved in a private sale,” said Grabau.

“I think it could hurt the town but I want to see the evidence. I want to see what the public wants. The citizens voted us in. I think they needed a right to speak” said councilmen Stephen Sagen. Sagen is also an EDA member.

The meeting was crowded with community members who also have opinions.

“A Dollar General is not what most people would like to see. But I also do feel really strongly that it’s not government rule to be picking and choosing which businesses do and don’t come into town based on whether people do or don’t like them,” said Andrew Kingsley.

“I have some concerns about our local businesses. When I was in the Twin Cities I lived in a small town that within two years was overtaken, and lost its personalities, and its local businesses,” said Julie Little.

“Harmony is better without a Dollar General,” said Michael Hinlie. “We have small businesses that makes it unique. No matter how hard the Dollar General tries. They just wouldn’t be able to welcome people the same way we do in our small town way.”

Harmony currently has no big-name retail stores in the town.

The City Council will hear public comments on the topic at its March meeting.

