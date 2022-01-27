Sevier County businesses seeing spike as park visits boom

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Smoky Distillery saw 5.7 million visitors at its four distilleries in Sevier County in 2021, beating Scottish distilleries, and all in Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail.

”We welcomed over 5.7 million visitors in the past year and people seem to enjoy themselves and leave happy,” said Robert Hall the CEO of Ole Smoky Distilleries. “If you add Scotland at two and the Kentucky Bourbon trail at 1.7 that’s three-point seven, we’re well over the two at our four distilleries alone.”

Businesses in Sevier County are seeing big numbers too.

”Many of the visitors that came to this area it was their first time visiting and one this we kept up on of the many customers who came through they were going to make it an annual trip or definitely come back,” said Emily Williford, programs and communication director at Rowdy Bear.

Rowdy Bear Snowpark in Pigeon Forge opened its first snow tubing hill in 2021.

The business saw high attendance and is planning to open more lanes in ‘22, while also adding an attraction in Sevierville across from Five Oaks Farms.

”They love coming to this area because of how we treat people, we have the southern hospitality, the customer service and really there’s so much to do here,” said Williford.

While the park may be one of Sevier County’s biggest draws, the businesses that lie in the foothills are there to soak up every person who comes into town.

”Were in a hot place, were in a beautiful place, were in a place where people enjoy coming and spending time here.”

