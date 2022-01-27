Broadcast Times

MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families

Thousands of Mississippians won’t have to worry about providing water to their families
(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services is offering a program to help with water bills.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program has received 13-million dollars in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help income eligible residents.

The program is available for individuals and families who need assistance paying a current bill, have past due water bills, had their service terminated, or received a notice indicating their service will be terminated in the next 60 days.

Households can receive the grants for both drinking water and wastewater services. The money is issued directly to utility providers.

MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said, “Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services are critical to a family’s daily needs. Many of our vulnerable Mississippians, especially the elderly, disabled, and families with small children, have difficulty paying their water bills. Our hope is to provide tangible help with today’s water bill to provide a lasting hope for tomorrow.”

You can find out more about the program and how to qualify here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sevier County businesses seeing spike as park visits boom
Rowdy bear Snow Park is one Sevier County business seeing big boom.
Linn County Compensation Board unanimously agree to pay elected officials 8 percent raise; sheriff gets 11.5 percent
Lawmakers aim to reverse Kentucky’s high child abuse rates
KY State Capital
Birmingham City Schools Superintendent defends decision to keep schools open despite concerns from teachers and parents
Birmingham City School leaders are trying to address teacher and parent concerns about...
Residents of historic Magnolia, Nutwood meet with city to discuss rebuilding plans
Residents of Magnolia, Nutwood meet to discuss rebuilding plans

GRETAWIRE

Rowdy bear Snow Park is one Sevier County business seeing big boom.

GRETAWIRE

Sevier County businesses seeing spike as park visits boom

GRETAWIRE

Linn County Compensation Board unanimously agree to pay elected officials 8 percent raise; sheriff gets 11.5 percent

KY State Capital

GRETAWIRE

Lawmakers aim to reverse Kentucky’s high child abuse rates

Birmingham City School leaders are trying to address teacher and parent concerns about...

GRETAWIRE

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent defends decision to keep schools open despite concerns from teachers and parents

Preventing sewage spills in Panama City

GRETAWIRE

Septic to Sewer Transition Program coming to areas in Panama City

RentHelpMN assistance program applications due Friday
For Rent sign - generic graphic
Panama City Marina repairs continue
Bulkhead repair payments were finalized Tuesday.
City of Rochester says there’s enough parking to go around
No changes for now