Broadcast Times

Linn County Compensation Board unanimously agree to pay elected officials 8 percent raise; sheriff gets 11.5 percent

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Today, the Linn County Compensation Board unanimously agreed to pay all elected officials in the county an 8 percent raise except for the sheriff who will receive an 11.5 percent raise.

This issue however still needs to go to the Linn County Board of Supervisors in March for approval.

The compensation board cited a higher workload from the pandemic and the 2020 derecho to pay more money along with compensation increases in neighboring counties as the main reason for the raise.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families
Sevier County businesses seeing spike as park visits boom
Rowdy bear Snow Park is one Sevier County business seeing big boom.
Lawmakers aim to reverse Kentucky’s high child abuse rates
KY State Capital
Birmingham City Schools Superintendent defends decision to keep schools open despite concerns from teachers and parents
Birmingham City School leaders are trying to address teacher and parent concerns about...
Residents of historic Magnolia, Nutwood meet with city to discuss rebuilding plans
Residents of Magnolia, Nutwood meet to discuss rebuilding plans

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families

Rowdy bear Snow Park is one Sevier County business seeing big boom.

GRETAWIRE

Sevier County businesses seeing spike as park visits boom

KY State Capital

GRETAWIRE

Lawmakers aim to reverse Kentucky’s high child abuse rates

Birmingham City School leaders are trying to address teacher and parent concerns about...

GRETAWIRE

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent defends decision to keep schools open despite concerns from teachers and parents

Preventing sewage spills in Panama City

GRETAWIRE

Septic to Sewer Transition Program coming to areas in Panama City

RentHelpMN assistance program applications due Friday
For Rent sign - generic graphic
Panama City Marina repairs continue
Bulkhead repair payments were finalized Tuesday.
City of Rochester says there’s enough parking to go around
No changes for now