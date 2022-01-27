Lawmakers aim to reverse Kentucky’s high child abuse rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are taking aim at reversing the state’s chronically high rates for child abuse and neglect.

Legislation to bolster prevention efforts won approval Wednesday from the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, sending it to the full Senate.

Sen. Ralph Alvarado says it’s probably the most important bill lawmakers will take up this year.

He’s a co-sponsor of the bill.

A key portion of the measure would expand family preservation services to work with families when children are considered at moderate risk of being removed from the home.

The goal is the early intervention will head off potential abuse or neglect.

