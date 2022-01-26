RentHelpMN assistance program applications due Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People who are behind on their rent or utilities have until the end of the week to apply for assistance from the RentHelpMN program. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 28, at 9 p.m.

The program was created to help Minnesota renters who are at risk of losing their housing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to RentHelpMN, the program has made 77,350 payments and delivered more than $349 million in assistance as of last week. They also have received 10,065 applications halfway through the first month of the year.

Click here to apply for funds or check the status of an application.

