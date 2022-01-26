Broadcast Times

RentHelpMN assistance program applications due Friday

For Rent sign - generic graphic
For Rent sign - generic graphic(Source: WAFF)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People who are behind on their rent or utilities have until the end of the week to apply for assistance from the RentHelpMN program. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 28, at 9 p.m.

The program was created to help Minnesota renters who are at risk of losing their housing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to RentHelpMN, the program has made 77,350 payments and delivered more than $349 million in assistance as of last week. They also have received 10,065 applications halfway through the first month of the year.

Click here to apply for funds or check the status of an application.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Residents of historic Magnolia, Nutwood meet with city to discuss rebuilding plans
Residents of Magnolia, Nutwood meet to discuss rebuilding plans
Panama City Marina repairs continue
Bulkhead repair payments were finalized Tuesday.
Septic to Sewer Transition Program coming to areas in Panama City
Preventing sewage spills in Panama City
City of Rochester says there’s enough parking to go around
No changes for now
Court rules to not block executions in Oklahoma
Appeals court votes to not block executions in Oklahoma.

GRETAWIRE

Preventing sewage spills in Panama City

GRETAWIRE

Septic to Sewer Transition Program coming to areas in Panama City

Bulkhead repair payments were finalized Tuesday.

GRETAWIRE

Panama City Marina repairs continue

No changes for now

GRETAWIRE

City of Rochester says there’s enough parking to go around

Appeals court votes to not block executions in Oklahoma.

GRETAWIRE

Court rules to not block executions in Oklahoma

Sansom and his team studied over 1,100 people from the greater Houston area and their responses...

GRETAWIRE

Texas A&M study finds repeated exposure to disasters negatively impacts mental health

Ocala CEP highlights trade schools across the area
cep
State hospital staffing shortages lead to rural patients dying at record rates
Hospital shortages
Trooper hit in January snow storm wants changes made to ‘move-over’ law
Iowa State Patrol trooper's vehicle.