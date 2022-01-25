Broadcast Times

Court rules to not block executions in Oklahoma

Appeals court votes to not block executions in Oklahoma.
Appeals court votes to not block executions in Oklahoma.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The state of Oklahoma’s next two scheduled executions will proceed without any intervention from the courts.

Monday the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that would not be granting blocks to death row inmates Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle.

Grant is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.

He was convicted of killing two Del City hotel workers during a robbery in 2001.

Postelle, who was convicted of four murders in 2005, will be executed three weeks later.

The Pardon and Parole Board denied the two clemency late last year, and earlier this month a judge declined to halt their executions.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Rochester says there’s enough parking to go around
No changes for now
Texas A&M study finds repeated exposure to disasters negatively impacts mental health
Sansom and his team studied over 1,100 people from the greater Houston area and their responses...
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Ocala CEP highlights trade schools across the area
cep
State hospital staffing shortages lead to rural patients dying at record rates
Hospital shortages

GRETAWIRE

No changes for now

GRETAWIRE

City of Rochester says there’s enough parking to go around

Sansom and his team studied over 1,100 people from the greater Houston area and their responses...

GRETAWIRE

Texas A&M study finds repeated exposure to disasters negatively impacts mental health

cep

GRETAWIRE

Ocala CEP highlights trade schools across the area

Hospital shortages

GRETAWIRE

State hospital staffing shortages lead to rural patients dying at record rates

Iowa State Patrol trooper's vehicle.

GRETAWIRE

Trooper hit in January snow storm wants changes made to ‘move-over’ law

Residents want Fair Grounds Field to make a comeback
Some Shreveport residents want Fair Grounds Field restored to its former glory.
City of Hattiesburg and medical facilities hold first booster clinic
First booster vaccination clinic held at C.E. Roy Community Center
Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosts first ever youth intervention seminar
teenage boys sit and listen to speakers at first ever Burke County Youth Intervention Seminar