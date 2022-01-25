Court rules to not block executions in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The state of Oklahoma’s next two scheduled executions will proceed without any intervention from the courts.

Monday the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that would not be granting blocks to death row inmates Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle.

Grant is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.

He was convicted of killing two Del City hotel workers during a robbery in 2001.

Postelle, who was convicted of four murders in 2005, will be executed three weeks later.

The Pardon and Parole Board denied the two clemency late last year, and earlier this month a judge declined to halt their executions.

