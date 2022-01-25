Broadcast Times

City of Rochester says there’s enough parking to go around

No changes for now
No changes for now(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Med City continues to grow in size, but the City of Rochester said its parking situation is good for now.

“The city feels confident that we have an adequate parking supply to serve the needs of Rochester’s community and visitors at this time,” said Nick Lemmer, the communications director for Rochester’s parking and transit.

It’s unclear whether Rochester will see more parking structures in the future, in spite of changing population size and demand.

“We do need to make it easy for people to access our downtown, whether you’re a worker, a nearby resident, or a visitor,” said Destination Medical Center (DMC) President, Patrick Seeb.

“The city is investing in capital projects and programs that are expanding alternatives for people to get to downtown, some more sustainable options,” said Lemmer.

But even in recent years, changes have been made to Rochester’s downtown parking outlook.

“We already have some really good case studies and examples of where we are converting underutilized parking, or parking which is not the best use of land, into more productive use,” said Seeb.

