Residents want Fair Grounds Field to make a comeback

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — When you look at the scoreboard at Fair Grounds Field, you might think you’re just at any other field. Until you see the bigger picture, which is an empty field, trash, empty stands and a shack that used to be a concession stand.

“We had baseball in Shreveport for over 100 years, and now we have nothing, and there’s nothing to do baseball-wise anymore because we don’t have this stadium anymore,” Shreveport resident Edward Best said.

“It’s just sitting here. And everybody that’s driving by on I-20 gets to see this every day. It should be something that the residents of the city of Shreveport and the administration of the city should be ashamed of.”

Best is fighting for a comeback for the baseball field in the heart of the city that has a rich history of more than 25 years of minor league games until several years ago.

“I mean, I remember over here when I was a kid, the beer garden, that was where everybody liked to sit and have a hot dog and a beer,” Best recalled.

This is not the first time people in the community have fought to breathe new life into the baseball stadium. In 2018, Realtor Shayne Sharkey and Praise Temple Bishop Lawrence Brandon wanted to turn it into an area where youths as well as high school- and college-age players could play baseball, softball and soccer.

“My Mama worked here for years. I want to be able to enjoy what people enjoyed back in the day.”

Devante Austin said he wants to work with Best to petition for Fair Grounds Field.

“Starting a movement, fundraiser to be able to fix it piece by piece if the city doesn’t want to do it. And all we need is the city to come together, and the money is going to follow.”

Best said he went to the City Council to voice his proposal on several occasions.

KSLA News 12 is working to get answers on what will happen next at Fair Grounds Field.

