Broadcast Times

Ocala CEP highlights trade schools across the area

cep
cep
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:52 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Amidst numerous job openings across North Central Florida, now is the perfect time to utilize trade schools in our area.

Hear how the Ocala CEP is highlighting these learning opportunities in the Weekly Buzz.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights one business that is merging with another in order to spread reach in accounting services

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Hospital staffing shortages lead to rural patients dying at record rates
Hospital shortages
Trooper hit in January snow storm wants changes made to ‘move-over’ law
Iowa State Patrol trooper's vehicle.
Residents want Fair Grounds Field to make a comeback
Some Shreveport residents want Fair Grounds Field restored to its former glory.
City of Hattiesburg and medical facilities hold first booster clinic
First booster vaccination clinic held at C.E. Roy Community Center

GRETAWIRE

Hospital shortages

GRETAWIRE

Hospital staffing shortages lead to rural patients dying at record rates

Iowa State Patrol trooper's vehicle.

GRETAWIRE

Trooper hit in January snow storm wants changes made to ‘move-over’ law

Some Shreveport residents want Fair Grounds Field restored to its former glory.

GRETAWIRE

Residents want Fair Grounds Field to make a comeback

First booster vaccination clinic held at C.E. Roy Community Center

GRETAWIRE

City of Hattiesburg and medical facilities hold first booster clinic

teenage boys sit and listen to speakers at first ever Burke County Youth Intervention Seminar

GRETAWIRE

Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosts first ever youth intervention seminar

Local lawmakers get facetime with voters as petitioning gets underway
Visitors engage with local lawmakers at the Candidate Kickoff Breakfast in Peoria
Minot Police Department feels impact of worker shortage
New owner of housing project to give $1K to residents affected by Navy water crisis
Housing officials said no application is necessary and that the funds are available...