‘Show Us Your Mullet’ competition raises over $25,000 for JZ Cancer Fund

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — At the end of November, some were faced with a challenge, a challenge to do two things: Grow the best mullet and raise money for the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.

Now in January, the totals are in, with over $25,000 raised. Minnesota State Mavericks forward Brendan Furry raised more than $7,000, the most out of anyone participating.

“There are some bigger things out there, and being able to be a part of this and, like I said, to give back to the community, especially people that are going through a tough time, it is really cool to be a part of,” Furry said.

The Show Us Your Mullet competition had seven competitors vying for the title of “best mullet,” and the most money raised for men’s health and families impacted by men’s cancers.

JZ Fund Show Your Mullet Voting ends soon! Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato is in partnership with the JZ Cancer Fund to raise funds for men's health and families impacted by men's cancers with the Show Us Your Mullet contest. Mullet growers would like their fans to vote on their favorite mullet for $1 per vote (minimum $5 donation) with all proceeds going to the JZ Cancer Fund. The winner will be announced at the Minnesota Mullets and the Steele County Blades Hockey game on Sunday. https://bit.ly/3FQWQGS #HDMN2022 #StateOfHockey Posted by JZ Cancer Fund on Friday, January 21, 2022

Part of the funds will go toward creating the JZ Caring Box, which donated care packages to medical provider partners to distribute to patients. All of this comes to a close for this competition at the end of the festivities for Hockey Day Minnesota.

“I think that it really just reels in everything about Hockey Day, being a part of the whole thing, what we have been able to do so far there is a lot of people who put in a lot of work here,” Furry said.

As donations have come in, so have the votes. A video will air in one of the final games of Hockey Day Minnesota that shows off some of the mullets grown by the contestants, as well as final totals for amounts raised.

