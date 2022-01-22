Quincy looking at recycling program ahead of budget negotiations

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy is once again discussing what to do with the city’s recycling program.

Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said the three trucks Quincy Central Services is using are each more than eight-years-old each, and the cost to maintain them just keeps going up.

So, he said, they have to talk about different options before the city’s budget is laid out in April.

Mays said the city, however, does not have plans to get rid of recycling services.

“Believe it or not, you could probably get more participation in recycling if you had bins spread out around the community. You could probably get more people involved if there was a central spot that’s clean, safe, secure, where it’s opened quite often.”

Mays said conversations between the Central Services Committee and the Quincy City Council will continue through April before the Budget is finalized.

