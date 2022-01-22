Minot Police Department feels impact of worker shortage

MINOT, N.D. – Staffing shortages have plagued the country, including cities in North Dakota, and the Minot Police Department is feeling the effects.

Going into 2022, the department had eight open positions and shortly after, they were able to hire three officers.

While it would have been ideal to hire eight people all at once, Police Chief John Klug said that the hiring process can be strenuous.

Klug added that it will take at least two more hiring sessions to fill the remaining five positions, but stays confident that the interest is there.

“We’ve seen a number of officers from outside of Minot have interest, show interest. All three of the candidates we hired this time are officers somewhere else in the state,” said Klug.

This comes as the latest COVID-19 spike has taken some police officers off duty, but Klug said the department is doing its best and staying active in the community.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.