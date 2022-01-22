FULL EPISODE: 1/23/22 Sen. Chris Coons and Sen. Roger Wicker on Russian aggression along Ukraine’s border

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) about Russia, Ukraine, and President Biden for Gray TV’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, January 23, 2022.

On President Biden’s comments this week suggesting the response to a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be different it were a “minor incursion,” Sen. Wicker said: “I can tell you from private conversations that I had on the floor of the Senate shortly after the president’s press conference, there was distress among Democrats and Republicans about what the president had said. We know that it was a misstatement of American policy … a gaffe. And I guess we all do that. These are all too common in the Biden White House.”

“Let me say what I think is the clear position,” continued Wicker. “Any incursion by the Russian army into the sovereign territory of Ukraine will be met with very serious repercussions, and that would include economic sanctions of the severest kind.”

The Senator said Republicans and Democrats were unified on the issue: “We are sending a strong bipartisan, nonpartisan message that this threat better not happen.”

“President Biden was in no way giving Vladimir Putin a green light to invade or occupy Ukraine,” said Sen. Chris Coons of the commander in chief’s comments. “What I think it was referring to was that there is a disagreement with some of our allies about what minor actions by Russia count as an act of war.”

On President Putin, Coons said: “I think he needs to de-escalate, and we need to find a way to move forward diplomatically without violence and without an invasion of Ukraine. I think President Biden’s doing a strong job of deterring Putin.”

Asked whether the President should hold another summit with Putin, Coons answered: “Biden communicated in person with Putin early in his presidency, on his first trip to Europe, to lay out some clear expectations about what we would do … I do think a similar conversation to the extent it could lead to a diplomatic off-ramp for this confrontation would be constructive.”

Interview excerpts are below.

Sen. Roger Wicker Highlights

On President Biden’s “minor incursion” comments

Greta Van Susteren

Senator, the Ukraine foreign minister has said that President Biden’s comment about a minor incursion, which the White House has since walked back, could serve as an invitation to Putin to invade Ukraine, to attack. What do you think?

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

It wasn’t helpful. It was a mistake. And we only get commander-in-chiefs one at a time. President Biden’s the only one we have, and we need for our commander in chief to be successful in backing the Russians down.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

I can tell you from private conversations that I had on the floor of the Senate shortly after the president’s press conference, there was distress among Democrats and Republicans about what the president had said. We know that it was a misstatement of American policy. I think one of your competitor newscasters on one of the morning shows called it a gaffe. And I guess we all do that. These are all too common in the Biden White House.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

Let me say what I think is the clear position: Any incursion by the Russian army into the sovereign territory of Ukraine will be met with very serious repercussions, and that would include economic sanctions of the severest kind.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

That has been our position. I think it is the position, I think the president maybe got a little too comfortable in front of the microphone and didn’t say it right, but I hope we’ve reassured our European neighbors. I mean, it’s got to worry them that our commander in chief would ever say such a thing. But I hope we’ve reassured them.

On his trip to Ukraine

Greta Van Susteren

All right. You recently went on a bipartisan trip to Ukraine, but since this past week and after the president’s press conference you met with this bipartisan group who went on this trip to Ukraine. What was your discussion at the White House this week with the president?

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

Actually, the morning after we got back we went down in the classified room, which we refer to as the skiff, and spoke to the president who was at the situation room with Mr. Ricchetti, who’s one of his chief counsels, and Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor. And we certainly had some observations.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

But I can tell you, in terms of resolve and willingness to say we are going to respond if this occurs, the delegation of four Democrats and three Republicans was unanimous. There’s very little distance between us.

On bipartisanship

Greta Van Susteren

And this is bipartisan? Both parties are on the same page on this, working towards resolving this?

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

We are sending a strong bipartisan, nonpartisan message that this threat better not happen.

On President Zelensky

Greta Van Susteren

All right. Now, before you went on this bipartisan trip, this fastest whirlwind trip, Democrats, Republicans to Ukraine, you spoke to President Zelensky in Ukraine. What did he tell you that stuck in your mind?

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

It’s remarkable. They have been facing this Russian threat for a long time and there’s not a sense of panic. There’s a sense of resolve on their part. But Ukrainians are not running around with their hair on fire about the Russian buildup.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

If it happens, if they cross into the sovereign territory of Ukraine there’ll be a huge response. And I know the leadership, up to and including President Zelensky, the foreign minister, and the defense minister, they all know there’ll be casualties, but there will be fighting and there will be fighting not only by the Ukrainian troops, but also just former military members.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

20% of the population of Ukraine has served in uniform. And if the Russians think they can easily take major cities and go into the heartland of Ukraine, they’re going to have to do it house to house and block to block. And that’s a calculation that Mr. Putin needs to take into consideration.

On President Biden’s options

Greta Van Susteren

What are the president’s options? If sanctions have not been a deterrent before, what makes it different now?

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

Well, sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be a game-changer I think. I would already have done that had I been commander in chief.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

I think Putin would be able to get around it in a few months, but temporarily it would be a crippling blow to the Russian economy. And I think it’s something we shouldn’t rule out.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

As a matter of fact, I don’t think the president should take anything off the table.

Greta Van Susteren

The US and everyone else says, “We’re not going to say no to Ukraine and NATO. We would never do that. We’re not going to say no to the weapons.” And then on the flip side, you’ve got Putin saying, you’ve got to do this or else. So tell me, where is the or else, where are we going?

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

Well, let me preface my answer by saying this: Vladimir Putin poisons his political opponents … He’s the neighborhood bully who’s never been challenged, and now is the time to stand up to him.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

And what we have told him we’ll do, what the president has said is that there will be crippling sanctions if he makes the slightest move across the sovereign border of Ukraine, and we’re going to supply as many lethal weapons as we possibly can, and encourage our friends in NATO to do the same.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

In and out of NATO.

Greta Van Susteren

At what point does he care about crippling sanctions? I mean, we sanctioned many countries hoping that a lot of behavior will be changed, but at what point does it actually impinge on Putin to change?

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

We should sanction the individuals. Family members of Vladimir Putin who put their money in dollars and who depend on the security of our banking system, they should be sanctioned.

Greta Van Susteren

How about Putin himself?

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

We’ve never found a sanction that really hurt him, but I can guarantee you, if our administration has the resolve, we can make this very, very painful. And frankly, one of the reasons Putin does these things is his economy is so bad. His stewardship of the actual lives and success of the Russian people has been very, very poor. They do not live well. And so occasionally he waves the bloody shirt and points to somebody else in a Hitler-esque way and blames peace-loving nations for some sort of pretext of a provocation. That’s the way he stays in power.

Greta Van Susteren

Would you sanction Putin personally?

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

Yes. And those around him. Yes. And the Magnitsky sanctions, which have now become GLOMAG, the Global Magnitsky sanctions adopted by the European Union and others, allow us to do that. Yes.

Sen. Chris Coons Highlights

On President Biden’s “minor incursion” comments

Greta Van Susteren

President Biden said during his press conference, something about a minor incursion, he has since dialed that back. But it was that sort of a suggestion that there’s sort of a sliding scale to Putin that, “Okay, if you just do this, we’ll just do that,” and sort of almost give a little green light to do a little bit of something.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

President Biden was in no way giving Vladimir Putin a green light to invade or occupy Ukraine, and Jen Psaki promptly made that clear. In conversations directly and in-person with Putin, he’s made that clear that any Russian crossing of the Ukrainian border will be responded to massively and swiftly. What I think it was referring to was that there is a disagreement with some of our allies about what minor actions by Russia count as an act of war.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Just this past week, there were a dozen Ukrainian government websites that were briefly hacked. There are things like that that Russians do regularly.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Russia has developed real skill at doing things right along the margins. We are clear, I believe, on a bipartisan basis here in the Senate and from President Biden and our administration that any violation of Ukrainian sovereignty will have a swift and sure response.

On what could happen in the region

Greta Van Susteren

Tell me sort of what you think is foreseeable and the highest risk of what could happen.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Well, one of the positives that’s happening is that Putin’s aggressive stance towards Ukraine is bringing together our NATO allies, our European partners. The most aggressive thing he could do is just a classic invasion where thousands and thousands of Russian troops and tanks pour over the borders from Ukraine and Belarus, he races to take Kiev, and literally overthrows the government. That will produce a massive coordinated response from the west crippling sanctions, a resupplied Ukraine, strong and sustained pushback.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

I think Putin will face an expensive, costly, and bloody long-term war to try and occupy and pacify Ukraine central, and western Ukraine, I think, is determined to remain independent of Russian control. That would make for a very costly and long war within Ukraine. I think signals are being sent by members of the Senate in a bipartisan delegation that went to Ukraine over last weekend, and in bills filed, and in statements that we would seek to resupply and support Ukrainians who were fighting for their independence.

On NATO allies and sanctions

Greta Van Susteren

In President Biden’s press conference, he said something to the effect that not all NATO allies were in agreement. I’m wondering if that was a gap or a signal to Putin, and what impact that has? Then secondly … when you talk about crippling sanctions, that’s what the U.S. did in 2012 when Crimea was annexed by Russia, but it didn’t deter him from doing anything.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Well, we didn’t impose the kind and level of sanctions that we’re now closely coordinating with our leading European allies to impose. The principal economies in Western Europe, Germany, and France, and Italy, and some of our most vital NATO allies in the EU are committed to massive sanctions against Russia in the event there’s the kind of invasion we were just talking about.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Most of Eastern and Western Europe have seen Russian disinformation, interference in their campaigns, interference in their domestic economies. So, we’re in a different place, I think, than we were in 2014.

On whether he supports U.S. troops on the ground

Greta Van Susteren

How far would you be willing to go? Any military support like troops on the ground? Would that be anything you would ever perceive of providing?

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Our Baltic NATO allies are seeking permission to transfer into Ukraine military hardware that we’ve given them for their defense. I think we should approve sending into Ukraine as much equipment as they can responsibly use.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

I would not support sending American troops into Ukraine in response to a Russian invasion, because frankly, I think we would simply be sacrificing them. I think the Russians would escalate dramatically. I do think that we should provide as much support as we possibly can from our NATO allies that are immediately adjacent to Ukraine. I’m looking at a bipartisan bill that … would provide material support to Ukraine, something that the administration is actively moving forward on.

On Biden and Putin

Greta Van Susteren

Should President Biden hold a third summit with Putin? If so, how soon and what should he say? What would you recommend?

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Biden communicated in person with Putin early in his presidency, on his first trip to Europe, to lay out some clear expectations about what we would do, what NATO would do, what the United States and our partners would be committed to doing. I do think a similar conversation to the extent it could lead to a diplomatic off-ramp for this confrontation would be constructive.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Frankly, what I think we can do here in the Senate is provide bipartisan support for as forceful a response and sustained support to Ukraine as we possibly can.

Greta Van Susteren

Let me turn to Putin. He has a red line. Ukraine can’t join NATO and no nuclear weapons on Ukrainian soil. Is that unreasonable?

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

We are actively discussing with Russian emissaries about Putin’s concerns about missiles on Ukrainian soil, having American missiles, as you put it, nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them on Ukrainian soil. Vladimir Putin believes that there are offensive missiles placed in Ukraine by the United States and NATO partners. That is not true to the best of my knowledge, and we can and should negotiate with Russia around deescalating on that point.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Now at the same time, Putin is saying, “Oh, I have no intention of invading Ukraine.” Well, then why do you have a hundred thousand troops and columns of tanks all along the Ukrainian border? We have good reason to be concerned about his actions.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

I think he needs to de-escalate, and we need to find a way to move forward diplomatically without violence and without an invasion of Ukraine. I think President Biden’s doing a strong job of deterring Putin.

Greta Van Susteren

Just so we thought on this, you’ve been steeped in this for so many years now, is it Putin wanting to sort of restore the great empire? Is it Putin trying to protect his country? What do you see as Putin’s motive?

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Putin’s been very clear. He has said repeatedly that he views the greatest tragedy of the 20th century as being the collapse of the former Soviet Union, not the Holocaust … not the second World War, not anything else of the other great disasters of the 20th century, but the collapse of the Soviet Union. That would make me very nervous if I were a leader of one of the Baltic nations, or Georgia, or Moldova, or Azerbaijan or Kazakhstan, or any of the former Soviet socialist republics, like Ukraine, that are now independent sovereign nations.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Vladimir Putin is the greatest threat to European stability, peace, and safety and President Biden is doing a strong job of clarifying that threat and of organizing the West to confront him.

On what could deter Putin

Greta Van Susteren

Well, in 2012, the sanctions didn’t deter him, he’s got a hundred thousand troops and weapons on the border. If he’s as driven as you say, and I certainly don’t disagree with that, what is the deterrence for him?

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

I think Vladimir Putin will ultimately be deterred by the cost, the likely cost of trying to occupy and pacify Ukraine. The more that we are able to provide support for the Ukrainian government, for the Ukrainian military, training, and equipment, and provide commitments for resupply, the more likely it is that Putin will assess that trying to overrun and reabsorb Ukraine into a greater Russia is just going to come at too great of cost for him.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

I think we need to bring together proposals here in the Senate for sanctions and for costs on Russia and get a bipartisan bill passed and to the president’s desk.

---

