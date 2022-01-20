Interim Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott addresses gun violence, officer shortage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -New Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott said we’re all in this together. He added that his life experience gives him a close connection to victims of violent crimes.

“This is not a police problem, this is a community problem,” said Scott. “In Miami, and seeing the way things were, the life that I had to live there. I seen two of my brothers murdered in the street.”

Gainesville Police reported a 14% increase in violent crimes from 2020 to 2021. Although, the ‘One Community’ initiative is Scott’s key to reducing the rate. The one community initiative comes with plans for youth mentorship programs, community policing training and hiring more officers. The interim chief is searching for patrol officers who are committed to the community.

“And because of that it’s a passion, this is not just a job,” mentioned Scott. “We would like have people who are invested in our community, Gainesville. To join the Gainesville Police Department because they understand the different neighborhoods and they would work in consort with people in the community and be respected.”

A new incentive program could offer prospective officers between 8 to 11 thousand dollars in extra cash. With more than $600,000 of additional funding approved by the Gainesville commission, the department has extra money to pay more officers overtime.

“And we don’t want to just take just anyone, we want the top quality,” said Scott. “We want the best people.”

He steps into the role with 36 years of law enforcement experience. Scott returned to Gainesville in 2020 to serve as the Assistant Police Chief to Tony Jones. Jones is now the city of Gainesville’s Chief Operating Officer.

“I’ve worked in every component of a law enforcement agency.”

The majority of that time is spent in Gainesville in multiple roles within the department in addition to raising a family in the city. Scott’s son, Lonnie Scott Jr., is an officer within the same department. Decades of experience is how Scott plans to engage officers in community policing efforts.

“I have that connection with people who lose family members to gun violence and because of that it’s a passion.”

Watch the full interview with Scott here:

