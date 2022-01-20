Broadcast Times

Hope House slated to open in summer 2022

Hope House is under construction in Jonesboro. The house will help the homeless in the city.
Hope House is under construction in Jonesboro. The house will help the homeless in the city.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hope for the Hope House!

A resource for the homeless in Jonesboro is moving forward after being met with several obstacles caused by the pandemic.

“If you would have pictured this before the pandemic, you would have never in a million years said, hey it will take me a year to get supplies,” said Guy Pardew, the Vice President of Olympus Construction.

Olympus is the contractor for the project.

Supply chain issues, due to the pandemic, are causing inflation, especially on supplies for construction projects like Hope House.

“Well, it is extremely difficult,” said Pardew when describing the process this far.

According to the initial building permit, project costs were $140,000. Now, it’s over $200,000.

“We already went and actualized and went through the budget and sent out with cost estimates and we are above that already,” said Pardew. “The church is forking the bill.”

The Fisher Street Church of God in Christ International wanted to create a space needed in the community.

“Want to provide a place for them to come and take showers and find resources and things like that,” said Matthew Lloyd, Jr., pastor of the church.

Lloyd said after purchasing the land next to the church, Amanda Emerson and other community members came to them about the Hope House idea.

The church planned to use the old building on the property for the project, but after seeing how damaged the building was they chose to start from scratch.

The issues led to added time and money to the project.

“Just coming to the Hope House. It will just give them hope, honestly,” said Aisha Stafford, the director of the project.

She said that is how they came up with the name of the center.

The project received many donations, but as prices continued to rise, the donations did not.

“As far as getting the project completed, it would have been great to have a lot more donations and people stepping up,” said Pardew.

That hindered a lot of progress since 2020.

Leaders with the church said the Hope House is slated to be done and up and running by the summer of this year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

