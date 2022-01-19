Broadcast Times

Maine Department of Transportation plan reflects infusion of federal infrastructure funds

Maine DOT
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Transportation’s annual work plan announced Tuesday includes a state share of federal funds from the trillion dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress last November and signed by President Joe Biden.

MDOT’s $3.2 billion three-year work plan allocates $1.8 billion, or roughly 56%, for highways and bridges. Maine’s share of the new infrastructure law for roads alone amounts to $225 million, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

The State stands to receive hundreds of millions more for broadband and other infrastructure needs.

“This is the time that I think we can start shifting from kind of reactive patching to pro-active planning,” said Commissioner Bruce Van Note, Maine Department of Transportation. “And for us, that forms a very critically needed kind of cost-of-living increase, because the cost of construction has gone way, way up in Maine and across the country.”

According to the state DOT, the Taconic Bridge, which connects Waterville and Winslow, tops the list of first infrastructure reinforcements to address.

The 400-foot span across the Kennebec River is more than a century old. The budget for replacement is roughly $46 million; $25 million of those funds are federally funded.

Two bridges that carry I-95 over Waterville’s Webb Road are also scheduled to be replaced. The budget for replacement is $10 .6 million; $6.1 million from federal funds.

Three-hundred-fifteen Maine bridges, like the Frank Wood Bridge connecting Topsham and Brunswick, are rated in poor condition. An allocation of $33.5 million will be spent to replace the bridge.

The DOT states that their main priority is maintaining roads and bridges. Roughly, 85% of all goods are transported by large trucks, and 95% of Mainers who commute to work do so by commuting.

The work plan also envisions improving lower-speed areas through village partnerships, like the project that refurbished the streets around Hallowell and along sidewalks were people walk, dine and shop.

There’s also funding for other modes of transportation — such as a new bus depot to ease car congestion at Acadia National Park and a new ferry for Casco Bay Lines, in Portland.

