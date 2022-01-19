City of Davenport gives update on Fire Station 3 project

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The project started after an operational study in 2018, when a consultant recommended moving Davenport’s Fire Station 3 further north, from its location at the intersection of Harrison and 35th.

“If crews have to go north, they either have to take an extended path around or they have to go one way against traffic,” said Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlston. “So it created a safety issue for us there.”

The solution? A property sandwiched between Brady Street and Welcome Way, with stop light intersections on both sides, making it easy to come and go.

“And as we started working on the layout of response times are very quick but what do we need for this to be a firehouse for the men and women of the Department to actually spend the 24 hour shift there?” said Carlston.

For the architect designing the building, this comes down to details as big as dedicated lounges and dorm rooms, or as small as natural light.

″There’s something called circadian rhythm,” said David Sorg, a principal architect at OPN Architects. “So for people to maximize their wake sleep cycles, you want to make sure that the lighting and exposure to daylight works.”

The designers have the broader community in mind as well.

A new community room will hold up to sixty people, and some design aspects create transparency, a way for the public to look inside.

“So when you go up Brady Street as you approach the building, we have glass overhead doors,” said Sorg. “As well as glass and two of the sides really showing off the bright red fire engines.”

While the station’s design will improve lives, you can’t forget that it could also save them.

″Hopefully we will get seconds,” said Carlston. “And seconds means the difference between life and death and some of the situations respond to.”

Construction is expected to start on the new station in June. Officials estimate it will tentatively be done in Summer 2023.

It will also feature a pole from the previous station, and a historic bell currently stored in city hall, to preserve the history and tradition of the department.

