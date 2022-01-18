Broadcast Times

Website for free COVID tests from the government is up and running early

Site was supposed to launch on Wednesday but is up a day early.
Free COVID test
Free COVID test(WRDW)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The federal government wants everyone to have access to a COVID test to make sure people know if they are sick before going to work or school, spreading the disease.

Each household can get four tests shipped to their home for free, by registering on a site that was supposed to launch on Wednesday.

After checking, we found the site is up and running, accepting orders which was then confirmed by an email from the U.S. Postal Service.

The site to get free tests is covidtests.gov.

The tests being shipped are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

