ACLU sues Alabama over new congressional district maps

ACLU sues over district lines
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama lawmakers finished drawing new district lines that may impact who’s speaking for you in Washington. Now, one civil rights group asserts that the new map is not giving everyone an equal voice.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit accusing the state of Alabama of racially gerrymandering district lines. ACLU Attorneys accuse the state of splitting communities of color into different districts. This has the potential to water down any impact they would have in elections.

ACLU attorneys say the new maps pack a large number of black communities into one congressional district, district 7. That’s the central-western part of Alabama, it includes parts of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. Right now, district 7 is the only one in Alabama represented by a Democrat and a person of color: Terri Sewell.

The ACLU says some of the traditionally black communities in district 7 should be in other districts. ACLU Legal Director Tish Gotell Faulks says this would give better balance and reflect the actual demographics of the state.

“Within communities, you have certain wants needs, and desires you need more money to pave roads you need more money invested in communities to invest or expand businesses,” said Faulks. “When voters in blocks are unable to get their needs met they really have no recourse they have no means to get what they need for their community.”

Recently, there was a similar lawsuit filed against lawmakers in Ohio. A judge agreed with that lawsuit and ordered those maps redone.

The Alabama district lines are set to go before a 3 judge panel soon.

