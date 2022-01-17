Broadcast Times

Unity: how Louisvillians are honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds gathered for the annual peace walk and motorcade Monday, honoring the life and legacy...
Hundreds gathered for the annual peace walk and motorcade Monday, honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow on the ground wouldn’t have stopped Martin Luther King Jr. from fighting a good fight, and it didn’t stop hundreds of folks in West Louisville Monday from honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

Despite bitter cold temperatures, the annual peace walk and motorcade went as scheduled.

“Bad weather depends on the person,” Edward Reed said. He’s been coming to the event or a decade. “To me, it’s a beautiful day.”

Unity was the common theme on Monday: people coming together to remind each other what the late Dr. King preached.

“His message was about the community and people coming together,” Greg Cotton Jr. said. “So I just wanted to make sure I do the same thing too.”

In this instance, coming together involves everybody in the community, including police.

LMPD Major Steve Healy said it’s important to remember the work that’s been since Dr. King walked the streets.

“We need to learn from history,” Healy said. “And I think we’re doing that. We’re evolving and we’re being partners in this community.”

While some have been coming to this walk on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for years, others are still jumping in.

“I was invited by a good friend of mine,” Chris Davis said. “And I’m inspired by everyone coming together and showing up.”

For Davis, it’s extra special because he brought his son Macaiah.

“Telling him about the story of MLK and letting him know that there’s a lot of history that we’re still living out today, and we’ve still got a lot of work to do, is absolutely important,” he said.

Edward Reed said this day has always been important to him.

“I’m a black man. It means a lot to me,” he said. “Freedom, being able to speak, get out and do things that still today is hard to do. It’s really hard to do without a fight.”

Monday’s motorcade went throughout West Louisville before ending up back at King Solomon Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

#BettyWhiteChallenge: Donate to Suncoast animal organizations to honor Betty White
Jackson Hospital fends off recent ransomware attack
According to news reports, Jackson Hospital in Marianna fended off a ransomware attack earlier...
Hundreds of flights canceled Monday at CLT Airport after winter storm moves through
Long lines of passengers were seen Monday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Six cities receive $300,000 each for gun violence prevention efforts
Roanoke, Petersburg, Newport News, Norfolk, and Hampton were also included in the list of areas...
Attorney general, CDPHE order two COVID-19 testing companies to stop operations in Colorado

GRETAWIRE

Long lines of passengers were seen Monday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

GRETAWIRE

Hundreds of flights canceled Monday at CLT Airport after winter storm moves through

According to news reports, Jackson Hospital in Marianna fended off a ransomware attack earlier...

GRETAWIRE

Jackson Hospital fends off recent ransomware attack

GRETAWIRE

#BettyWhiteChallenge: Donate to Suncoast animal organizations to honor Betty White

The Better Business Bureau said lottery sweepstakes scams are still common and effective....

GRETAWIRE

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: People losing millions to sweepstakes scams

Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...

GRETAWIRE

Investigator explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vermont

Attorney general, CDPHE order two COVID-19 testing companies to stop operations in Colorado
Six cities receive $300,000 each for gun violence prevention efforts
Roanoke, Petersburg, Newport News, Norfolk, and Hampton were also included in the list of areas...
Disaster recovery centers set to open in tornado aftermath
Both federal and state officials will be opening three disaster recovery centers for people...