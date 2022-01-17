Unity: how Louisvillians are honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow on the ground wouldn’t have stopped Martin Luther King Jr. from fighting a good fight, and it didn’t stop hundreds of folks in West Louisville Monday from honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

Despite bitter cold temperatures, the annual peace walk and motorcade went as scheduled.

“Bad weather depends on the person,” Edward Reed said. He’s been coming to the event or a decade. “To me, it’s a beautiful day.”

Unity was the common theme on Monday: people coming together to remind each other what the late Dr. King preached.

“His message was about the community and people coming together,” Greg Cotton Jr. said. “So I just wanted to make sure I do the same thing too.”

In this instance, coming together involves everybody in the community, including police.

LMPD Major Steve Healy said it’s important to remember the work that’s been since Dr. King walked the streets.

“We need to learn from history,” Healy said. “And I think we’re doing that. We’re evolving and we’re being partners in this community.”

While some have been coming to this walk on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for years, others are still jumping in.

“I was invited by a good friend of mine,” Chris Davis said. “And I’m inspired by everyone coming together and showing up.”

For Davis, it’s extra special because he brought his son Macaiah.

“Telling him about the story of MLK and letting him know that there’s a lot of history that we’re still living out today, and we’ve still got a lot of work to do, is absolutely important,” he said.

Edward Reed said this day has always been important to him.

“I’m a black man. It means a lot to me,” he said. “Freedom, being able to speak, get out and do things that still today is hard to do. It’s really hard to do without a fight.”

Monday’s motorcade went throughout West Louisville before ending up back at King Solomon Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.