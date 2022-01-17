Jackson Hospital fends off recent ransomware attack

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to news reports, Jackson Hospital in Marianna fended off a ransomware attack earlier this month.

According to CNN, IT personnel noticed a problem Sunday, January 9th. They said they couldn’t connect to the system doctors use to look up a patient’s medical history.

According to reports, the hospital’s IT director realized it was infected with ransomware, which is a form of malware designed to encrypt files on a device.

We’re told the hospital was able to shut down their system before the virus spread throughout the entire hospital.

It has not been determined whether hackers had stolen any data.

