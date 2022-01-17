Hundreds of flights canceled Monday at CLT Airport after winter storm moves through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than 400 flights were canceled going to and from Charlotte on Monday following Sunday’s winter storm.

According to FlightAware, there are a total of 424 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as of 1:20 p.m.

Out of all of these cancelled flights, 194 are from PSA Airlines, 146 are from American Airlines, and 50 are from Piedmont Airlines.

According to CLT officials, the airport is open and operational Monday and most airlines plan to resume full operations by the afternoon. Crews were hard at work de-icing runways, overpasses and parking lots early Monday morning.

Officials stressed that weather conditions in other parts of the country may affect flights on Monday. Travelers are encouraged to frequently check with their air carrier for information on cancelations or delays before coming to the airport.

On Sunday, there were more than 1,200 flights canceled going to and from Charlotte due to the winter weather conditions.

On Friday, American Airlines sent out a press release indicating that winter weather throughout portions of the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States and Canada may impact operations.

In preparation for this weather, American has issued a travel alert for airports in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, as well as parts of Canada.

The travel alert allows customers whose travel plans may be impacted by this inclement weather to rebook without change fees.

Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada.

If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the travel alert, American will waive change fees for future travel.

Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting aa.com.

Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

