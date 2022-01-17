Broadcast Times

#BettyWhiteChallenge: Donate to Suncoast animal organizations to honor Betty White

(ABC News)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Betty White would have turned 100 years old Monday. White was a well-known philanthropist and activist.

In honor of the beloved comedian, there is call to donate to animals in honor of the beloved actress who passed away on Dec. 31, 2021.

The Humane Society of Sarasota County received a surprise $20,000 donation on Good Morning America .You can read more about how to help support them here.

And here are some other organizations in the Suncoast who need your support:

Suncoast Humane Society

Friends of Manatee County Animal Services

Humane Society of Manatee County

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Animal Rescue Coalition

Royal Pet Rescue

Big Cat Habitat

