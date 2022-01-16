Broadcast Times

Six cities receive $300,000 each for gun violence prevention efforts

Roanoke, Petersburg, Newport News, Norfolk, and Hampton were also included in the list of areas...
Roanoke, Petersburg, Newport News, Norfolk, and Hampton were also included in the list of areas plagued by gun violence.(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of dollars are being set aside for communities across the Commonwealth that have been hardest hit by gun violence - that includes Richmond.

It will go toward prevention programs and initiatives.

The Office of the Attorney General was given $2.5 million to help fund community-based gun violence prevention efforts. The six cities will get 300-thousand dollars each from the American Rescue Plan.

Those cities also include Roanoke, Petersburg, Newport News, Norfolk, and Hampton

Former Attorney General Mark Herring spoke about this funding and the impacts of community-based intervention.

“Too many of our communities in Virginia know the devastating effects of gun violence and the ripple effect it can. Gun violence isn’t just the mass shootings, but more often it’s the single shootings and acts of violence that can have lasting implications for families and communities,” Herring said.

“Community-based intervention and prevention initiatives have proven to be effective in reducing gun violence, and I’m looking forward to seeing what these communities are able to accomplish. The only way we truly are able to put a stop to gun violence in our communities is if we all work together and invest in the right programs for every locality.”

The Office of the Attorney General says the cities have already started doing their own community assessments to better inform these initiatives and programs they will put the funding towards.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Latest News

Attorney general, CDPHE order two COVID-19 testing companies to stop operations in Colorado
Lieutenant explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vt.
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: People losing millions to sweepstakes scams
The Better Business Bureau said lottery sweepstakes scams are still common and effective....
Disaster recovery centers set to open in tornado aftermath
Both federal and state officials will be opening three disaster recovery centers for people...
New requirements coming for bus drivers
Texoma

GRETAWIRE

The Better Business Bureau said lottery sweepstakes scams are still common and effective....

GRETAWIRE

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: People losing millions to sweepstakes scams

Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...

GRETAWIRE

Lieutenant explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vt.

GRETAWIRE

Attorney general, CDPHE order two COVID-19 testing companies to stop operations in Colorado

Both federal and state officials will be opening three disaster recovery centers for people...

GRETAWIRE

Disaster recovery centers set to open in tornado aftermath

Texoma

GRETAWIRE

New requirements coming for bus drivers

COVID testing organization flying tests to Puerto Rico to get faster results
The ECHD hosts a free COVID testing site
Fake jury-duty scam targets more Orangeburg County residents
Phone Scams
In new ‘best-case’ timeline, Navy says water system will be cleaned by mid-February
Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.