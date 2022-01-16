Broadcast Times

Lieutenant explains prevalence of human trafficking in Vt.

Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness...
Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness about human trafficking and to educate the public about how to identify and prevent this crime. But no state is untouched.
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every year since 2010, the President has dedicated the month of January to raising awareness about human trafficking and to educate the public about how to identify and prevent this crime. And no state is untouched.

Our Erin Brown talks about the severity of the situation in Vermont with Lieutenant Michael Studin with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations with the Vermont State Police. Click the video above to watch the full interview.

