New requirements coming for bus drivers

Changes will take effect soon.
Texoma
Texoma(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Region 9 employee said school districts have experienced years of the bus driver shortage.

One school district said earlier this year, they experienced low staffing with bus drivers. Now that drivers are required by the federal government to have an entry-level driver training process, he’s well prepared.

“On February 7th, they’re changing the rules on how you become bus driver certified,” said Archer City ISD Superintendent CD Knobloch.

Greg Enis, transportation specialist for Region 9, explained what this means.

“There is a classroom training that a driver will have to complete and then there is a training called ‘behind the wheel’ training that will be the requirement for any driver who is trying to get their CDL, a Class B CDL license to drive a school bus,” said Enis.

“We were kinda being proactive and started asking employees who might be willing to get certified, and we have a couple working on that right now that I think will be certified pretty soon. They’ve been on the ball with it and doing a great job, that would be nice to have more substitutes available,” added Knobloch.

Enis said certain districts will be affected.

“The smaller districts will probably have the greater impact it’s going to be because you’re talking about one or two drivers or one or two coaches that are going to get their CDL.”

