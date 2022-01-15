FULL EPISODE: 1/16/22 House Minority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights reform and Pres. Biden’s 1st year in office

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the House Majority Whip, about President Biden’s performance, voting rights legislation, the 2022 midterms, and the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. for Gray TV’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, January 16, 2022. The program will also feature a discussion with Washington Post White House reporter Annie Linskey.

“I can tell you the majority of the Black people I talk to are upset about voting, and if they’re polled, they would express that position,” Rep. Clyburn told Van Susteren when asked about President Biden’s approval numbers.

On why high-profile members of the Black community, including Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, did not attend the president’s voting rights speech in Atlanta, the Democratic Whip attributed the absences to disappointment over voting rights and the Build Back Better Act. “When we do both things, those numbers will improve,” said Clyburn, referring back to the president’s poll numbers.

On whether he was concerned Democrats would lose control of the House of Representatives in the midterms, Clyburn said: “Sure, I’m worried about losing the House. I’m worried about losing this democracy. That’s why I’m fighting as hard as I can for this voting rights bill, because we are teetering on the edge of losing this democracy.”

And on Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin’s refusal to end the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, Clyburn said: “What we see now is the fact that the Democratic party is not 100% behind this president,” adding that any Democrat not working to overturn recent voting restrictions is “supporting a reestablishment of Jim Crow.”

Interview excerpts are below.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn Highlights

On President Biden’s performance and approval ratings

Greta Van Susteren

Sir, as we look across the president’s chances in 2024, if he decides to run again, one of the issues is his popularity, and his approval ratings are sinking. They are down to now 33% in a Quinnipiac recent poll. What does that tell you?

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

It tells me that we got a lot of work to do, but I would not get too carried away with that. I got my own way of assessing what voters think and how they feel, and sometimes it squares up with the polls, but a lot of times they don’t square.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

So, I think the president’s in a good place. I think he’s in a very difficult place. I think the country is in a very difficult place. He’s coming out, trying to get out of a pandemic, and it is like taking two steps forward and one backward. People are tired of this pandemic, but it’s out of his control. We’ve got some inflationary activity taking place that he cannot control. A lot of it has to do with a lot of pent-up activity. People weren’t spending last year or even the year before, they’re beginning to spend now. Prices are beginning to go up. So there’s a lot going on. But I think when there’s all said and done, the president should just stay the course. I think he’ll be fine.

Greta Van Susteren

The independents are falling away from him ..

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

Well, this is a snapshot in time, and so the Democrats are only 70%. I don’t believe that for one moment. I believe that when things get under control, you know, when you see these polling numbers – right now, I can tell you the majority of the Black people I talk to are upset about voting, and if they’re polled, they would express that position. So I don’t get too carried away about this.

On President Biden and voting rights

Greta Van Susteren

The President was in Atlanta with a full-throated defense of the two voting bills that are sitting in the Senate, but a number of African Americans didn’t show up, and of course, people were talking about whether Stacey Abrams, who is a candidate for governor, why she wasn’t there. The reports were that she had a scheduling conflict, but naturally, when your President arrives and it’s Air Force One, it sent a message. Why didn’t African American leaders show up for him?

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

I don’t know, you’re going to have to ask them, but I understand it. And you’re making my point. People are expressing their disappointment in not getting these voting bills passed. They’re upset that we have not done Build Back Better. We still got time to do both things. And when we do both things, those numbers will improve. That’s the point I’m making – that Black people are just like any other group of people. When things are not going according to their wishes, they express it. And so they expressed it. Some of them by staying away from his speech down there, and a lot of them are expressing it to the pollsters as well.

Greta Van Susteren

But what could he [President Biden] do differently? Let’s say Build Back Better. I mean, he has certainly pounded the pavement. He’s tried to speak to a number of, even within his own party, Senator Manchin, and Senator Sinema and the filibuster, even voting rights. I mean, does he assume the blame for the fact that these things don’t pass? And if so, then he’s got a problem politically.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

He has a vision, which I have bought into, and that vision may not be a total 100% supported by Democrats. I’ve been a Democrat ever since I’ve been in public office and even in public life, but I grew up as a Republican, my parents were Republicans, and Strom Thurmond back then was a Democrat that they did not like.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

Now the fact of the matter is, people shift, things change, and what we see now is the fact that the Democratic party is not 100% behind this president.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

Right now, there are at least two Democrats who are opposing this filibuster rule that we think needs to be gotten rid of, at least as it relates to voting and other constitutional rights.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

I just talked recently about this bill that we’ve over to the Senate and to listen to the other side talking as if, because Jim Crow is not official, it does not exist. Well, this is Jim Crow. When you’re passing laws that nullify votes, you’re passing laws that make it a criminal act to give somebody a bottle of water if they’ve be standing in line trying to vote for four or five hours. What is that? That is Jim Crow on steroids. That’s exactly what that is. And so we have to start calling this out. And so any Democrat that supports that is supporting a reestablishment of Jim Crow.

On voter IDs

Greta Van Susteren

Is there any way to come to some sort of solution on voter ID? You need an ID to get on a plane.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

Let me say this, and I want people to please understand this. Democrats do not oppose voter ID. Democrats oppose having voter ID being good for a hunting license, but no good on a student activity card. That’s what we oppose. I ID myself every time I go to vote, and I’ve been doing that ever since I was a registered voter, 21 years old. And that was what, 60 years ago. And I’ve always ID’d myself. So, that’s not the issue. But when you tell a Democrat that the kind of ID’s that Republicans have, that governments have, are good, but a college student can’t use his or her ID to vote, that’s the problem.

On the filibuster

Greta Van Susteren

There’s been a lot of criticism of Senator Manchin within your party because he’s sort of steadfast on the filibuster in the Senate … do you worry that if the filibuster rule here is in some way changed, or at least modified, that if you lose the House and the Senate, next November there’ll be retaliation more?

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

I wouldn’t call it retaliation. I think the filibuster ought to be gone. Just that simple. And so it doesn’t matter who does it. I want the Democrats to do it now because I know full well if the Republicans ever get the chance again, though I hope they don’t, they will do away with it if it stands in their way.

Greta Van Susteren

Senator Sinema would say … that she’s also opposed to doing away with the filibuster rule or modifying it, that it makes it the Senate different from the House, and that it somehow in some way encourages people, I think is what she would say, to talk to each other and to moderate because they’ve got to get votes from each other. You don’t agree?

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

Yeah, that does make the Senate different from the House, but just because it’s different doesn’t mean it’s right. And I will tell her that’s wrongheaded. I wish she had lived my experiences. I don’t think she would be thinking the same way.

On the 2022 midterms and whether Dems could lose the House

Greta Van Susteren

Going into the midterms do you have some level of concern with the number of retirements, at least in your party, that you could lose the House of Representatives?

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

Well, I think we can lose the House of Representatives if you don’t have any retirements, that’s not the issue. You’ve got to get good candidates. When people are tired or they think it’s time for them to pass the baton, I never try to talk anybody out of retirement. I never try to talk to anybody into running. What I try to do, is help them with whatever their decision-making might be. And that’s what I’m doing here. There are quite a few people who are retired that I wish they would not, but we plan to win those seats as well.

Greta Van Susteren

Are you worried about losing the House?

Greta Van Susteren

Sure, I’m worried about losing the House. I’m worried about losing this democracy. That’s why I’m fighting as hard as I can for this voting rights bill, because we are teetering on the edge of losing this democracy. And I’m telling you, look, when they passed those laws back in 1895, these new constitutions that they put in place all over the South, we lost our democracy throughout South Carolina and other Southern states. I don’t want to see that happen again, and that’s what we are teetering on doing.

Greta Van Susteren

Looking forward to the 2022 midterms, Speaker Pelosi hasn’t announced what she’s going to do, but assuming that she doesn’t want to be speaker anymore, wants to do something else, or retire, or take another position, who do you see as the emerging leader?

Greta Van Susteren

There are a lot of people who could come forward. Steny Hoyer is next in line. Im behind Steny Hoyer. You’ve got Hakeem Jeffries and Kathrine Clark, and there are others. There are a lot of people who are in line. And I just think that we need to concentrate on what it is we need to do to get these two bills passed, what it is we need to do to get Build Back Better done, and let’s worry about who will fill these leadership positions after we take care of the American people.

On what Martin Luther King means to him

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

He means a lot to me. Martin Luther King, Jr. really changed my life when I met him. I first met him in 1960 at a meeting when us young Turks were having problem with the older Turks, just like we’re having today. We had a meeting with Dr. King. We met around 10 o’clock in the evening for what was supposed to be an hour. We didn’t get out of that meeting until 4 o’clock the next morning. That night I had my … transition or transformation .... I’ve never been the same since.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip

So I just think that change today will be standing the same way we are standing today calling upon the American people not to give up on this democracy. Calling upon the American people to protect what is the foundation of any democratic form of government, and that is the vote. And when you suppress votes, and when you put in place processes to nullify votes, when you elect to office people who will do whatever they can to hold onto power irrespective of the wishes of the voters, you are about to lose your democracy.

---

