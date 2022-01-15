Disaster recovery centers set to open in tornado aftermath

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Both federal and state officials will be opening three disaster recovery centers for people impacted by the Dec. 10 tornadoes in Region 8.

The Craighead County Office of Emergency Management said on social media Friday that the centers will be helping people who may have questions about the tornadoes’ impact.

For residents of Craighead County and nearby counties who were affected by the December tornadoes, FEMA will be opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Monette to assist you in your recovery process. pic.twitter.com/rBzRsYpkkR — Craighead County Office of Emergency Management (@CraigheadOEM) January 15, 2022

People can visit representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other agencies to learn about disaster assistance, officials said in a media release.

The locations for the centers include:

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY

First Baptist Church in Monette, 18847 Highway 18, Monette. It will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Jan. 19.

JACKSON COUNTY

Diaz City Hall, 3401 S. Main St., Newport. It will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Jan. 20.

POINSETT COUNTY

Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 104 N. Parkview Dr., Trumann. It will be open Mondays through Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Jan. 18.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.