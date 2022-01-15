Broadcast Times

COVID testing organization flying tests to Puerto Rico to get faster results

The ECHD hosts a free COVID testing site
The ECHD hosts a free COVID testing site(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In the world of testing for COVID-19 testing, waiting to get results has moved from three to five days to a week or more, and one organization is trying a unique alternative to speed up test processing.

Each Friday in January, the Ector County Health Department is partnering with Community Wellness America to offer free covid testing.

“Most of the reason is because of the lack of testing. People were having difficulties getting tested,” said ECHD Director Brandy Garcia.

People are also having problems getting results, so CWA is trying a different approach by using a lab outside the continental United States.

“The organization found an exclusive lab in Puerto Rico—20,000 acres—seeing the demands, offered it to us,” said CWA Corporate Communications Director Gloria Apolinario.

CWA overnights the tests via plane to Puerto Rico, so they get to the lab within 24 hours.

The goal is to knock the time it takes for people to receive results down from a week or more to 2-to-3 days for as long as necessary.

The lab expected to test about 400 on Friday, down from the previous week. The ECHO hopes that the increase in other testing sites will help alleviate the pressure on testing centers.

“After the month of January, we’ll reevaluate, and if there’s still a need, we’ll continue through February,” Garcia said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Disaster recovery centers set to open in tornado aftermath
Both federal and state officials will be opening three disaster recovery centers for people...
New requirements coming for bus drivers
Texoma
In new ‘best-case’ timeline, Navy says water system will be cleaned by mid-February
Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.
Over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,300 coronavirus hospitalizations; state surpasses 2M confirmed cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

Both federal and state officials will be opening three disaster recovery centers for people...

GRETAWIRE

Disaster recovery centers set to open in tornado aftermath

Texoma

GRETAWIRE

New requirements coming for bus drivers

Phone Scams

GRETAWIRE

Fake jury-duty scam targets more Orangeburg County residents

Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.

GRETAWIRE

In new ‘best-case’ timeline, Navy says water system will be cleaned by mid-February

GRETAWIRE

UT Tyler professor explains supply chain woes causing food shortages

Ricketts proposes expansion to law enforcement facility in Grand Island
Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking about budgeting goals at Central Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday...
Women’s Legislative Caucus is helping women Leap into Leadership
The Women's Legislative Caucus is helping women Leap into Leadership. Afiie Ellis, Wyoming...
Omicron variant putting strain on hospitals across the state
Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association tells us staffing is the biggest...