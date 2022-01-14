Women’s Legislative Caucus is helping women Leap into Leadership

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Every year, the Women’s Legislative Caucus organizes an event called Leap into Leadership.

This event is to encourage women to run for office.

“In the Wyoming Senate, there are 30 members and there are 5 women. Nationally if you look at percentages, I believe we rank near the bottom at 48th. So Wyoming certainly has a strong history and legacy of women being involved in politics, and not only in terms of voting but holding office. A big part of this conference is to increase those numbers because you know women do makeup half of our population,” said Affie Ellis, Wyoming Senator, Dist. 8.

The conference will run Feb. 27-28 and be held at the Blue Federal Credit Union.

It will include featured women speakers from the Legislature and 3 Wyoming Supreme Court Justices.

This will be an opportunity for women, who are looking to find out about the nuts and bolts of running a campaign and how to get involved in commissions, boards, find mentors, and have a chance to network with other like-minded women.

“The experience and knowledge you have the skills that you bring add value to those organizations. With service, you’ll learn those issue as you go. And one really powerful this is reaching out to your constituents and listening to their feedback that all kind of comes together and it’s part of the process of running for office that really prepares you for serving,” said Ellis.

The registration is open now, and the cost is $70 to 80 dollars depending on when you register.

Copyright 2022 Wyoming News Now. All rights reserved.