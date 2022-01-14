Broadcast Times

UT Tyler professor explains supply chain woes causing food shortages

(WDBJ7)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Food shortages are occurring throughout the country as well as in some grocery stores in Tyler.

UT Tyler Professor Harold Doty explains supply chain woes causing food shortages in East Texas.

Consumers have been having a hard time finding certain items at big supply chain grocery stores such as Walmart. Instead, they are met with empty shelves, isles, and refrigerators. Doty goes into detail about why this is occurring and the best way consumers can respond to this.

“We have a hole in our distribution system. So an addition to shortages of supplies sometimes even where we have supplies, we don’t have enough truck drivers right now. So we cant get good distributed throughout the supply chain like we are accustomed to and that causes the temporary outages and supply shortages like place at Walmart.”

To prevent this shortage from getting worse, Doty encourages consumers to patiently wait for the food inventories to return back to normal, instead of panic buying.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,300 coronavirus hospitalizations; state surpasses 2M confirmed cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Fake jury-duty scam targets more Orangeburg County residents
Phone Scams
In ‘best-case’ timeline, Navy says water system will be clean by mid-February
Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.
Ricketts proposes expansion to law enforcement facility in Grand Island
Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking about budgeting goals at Central Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday...

GRETAWIRE

Phone Scams

GRETAWIRE

Fake jury-duty scam targets more Orangeburg County residents

Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.

GRETAWIRE

In ‘best-case’ timeline, Navy says water system will be clean by mid-February

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking about budgeting goals at Central Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday...

GRETAWIRE

Ricketts proposes expansion to law enforcement facility in Grand Island

The Women's Legislative Caucus is helping women Leap into Leadership. Afiie Ellis, Wyoming...

GRETAWIRE

Women’s Legislative Caucus is helping women Leap into Leadership

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association tells us staffing is the biggest...

GRETAWIRE

Omicron variant putting strain on hospitals across the state

Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
EPA proposes to disapprove Wyoming haze plan; Governor Gordon, Senators respond
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland
Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland