Broadcast Times

Ricketts proposes expansion to law enforcement facility in Grand Island

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking about budgeting goals at Central Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday...
Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking about budgeting goals at Central Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday afternoon. He said he was looking toward obtaining ARPA funds to support improvements to the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.(Hailey Mach, KSNB)
By Hailey Mach
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Following his State of the State Address, Governor Pete Ricketts flew out to the Central Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday afternoon to announce his budgeting plans during a press conference.

Ricketts reiterated his top four goals he noted during his address — one of these subjects, being to strengthen public safety. He said he was looking toward ARPA funds to support improvements to a law enforcement facility in Grand Island.

“There has been a high demand for the Law Enforcement Training Center here in Grand Island, in general,” he said. “The legislative’s also passed additional requirements for law enforcements officers so, that’s going to create a further demand for it so, we are proposing $47.7 million to expand the law enforcement training center here in Grand Island.”

Ricketts added, this expansion would allow for more officers to go through training at a single time and would help address the state’s demand for well-trained officers.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

