Broadcast Times

Fake jury-duty scam targets more Orangeburg County residents

Phone Scams
Phone Scams(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the community about another phone scam that has been circulating around.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that residents are again receiving calls indicating they owe money for missed jury duty.

“Some staff members here at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have been notified by friends that they have been targeted by this old scam,” he said. “This time, they’re using the name of a city officer.”

The sheriff said only the names have changed in this scam in which the potential victim is informed of warrants taken out on them for missing jury duty.

According to the scammer, the warrants will be dismissed if the victim submits some type of payment.

In previous scams, the names have in separate incidents involved deputies with the sheriff’s office. In this latest round, the name being used is that of Lt. Sam Jenkins of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The sheriff said that law enforcement does not handle fines or other financial penalties.

“These are real people and real officers... But no law enforcement agency calls demanding some type of payment for jury duty or demands money any other legal matter,” he said.

If anyone does receive this type of call, they are advised to hang up and call:

  • The sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550
  • The Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812
  • Orr Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,300 coronavirus hospitalizations; state surpasses 2M confirmed cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
In ‘best-case’ timeline, Navy says water system will be clean by mid-February
Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.
UT Tyler professor explains supply chain woes causing food shortages
Ricketts proposes expansion to law enforcement facility in Grand Island
Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking about budgeting goals at Central Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday...

GRETAWIRE

Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.

GRETAWIRE

In ‘best-case’ timeline, Navy says water system will be clean by mid-February

GRETAWIRE

UT Tyler professor explains supply chain woes causing food shortages

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking about budgeting goals at Central Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday...

GRETAWIRE

Ricketts proposes expansion to law enforcement facility in Grand Island

The Women's Legislative Caucus is helping women Leap into Leadership. Afiie Ellis, Wyoming...

GRETAWIRE

Women’s Legislative Caucus is helping women Leap into Leadership

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association tells us staffing is the biggest...

GRETAWIRE

Omicron variant putting strain on hospitals across the state

Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
EPA proposes to disapprove Wyoming haze plan; Governor Gordon, Senators respond
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland
Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland