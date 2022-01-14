Broadcast Times

In ‘best-case’ timeline, Navy says water system will be clean by mid-February

Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.
Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:59 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an updated “best-case” timeline, the Navy said their water pipes will be clear of fuel contamination by Feb. 19.

Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.

The Navy said each zone of Joint-Base Pearl Harbor Hickam’s water distribution system will be flushed and sampled. Officials said it will take 12 to 17 days to flush the pipes and confirm test samples — depending on the size of the zone.

If tests results do not meet criteria for safe drinking water, the zone will be re-flushed and re-sampled.

Once all tests are negative, crews will begin flushing homes and businesses and collecting more than 1,000 samples, which the Navy estimates will take anywhere from 25 to 37 days.

After that, the state Department of Health will conduct a final review and, if satisfied, amend its health advisory — confirming the water is safe for human consumption.

The Department of Defense will then notify residents, Congress and local officials.

“Under this approach we are ensuring that the drinking water testing is as thorough as possible, so residents can feel reassured that the water used by their families is fully safe,” said EPA Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman.

For latest updates from the Navy on the tainted water system, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,300 coronavirus hospitalizations; state surpasses 2M confirmed cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Fake jury-duty scam targets more Orangeburg County residents
Phone Scams
UT Tyler professor explains supply chain woes causing food shortages
Ricketts proposes expansion to law enforcement facility in Grand Island
Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking about budgeting goals at Central Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday...

GRETAWIRE

Phone Scams

GRETAWIRE

Fake jury-duty scam targets more Orangeburg County residents

GRETAWIRE

UT Tyler professor explains supply chain woes causing food shortages

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking about budgeting goals at Central Nebraska Regional Airport Thursday...

GRETAWIRE

Ricketts proposes expansion to law enforcement facility in Grand Island

The Women's Legislative Caucus is helping women Leap into Leadership. Afiie Ellis, Wyoming...

GRETAWIRE

Women’s Legislative Caucus is helping women Leap into Leadership

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association tells us staffing is the biggest...

GRETAWIRE

Omicron variant putting strain on hospitals across the state

Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
EPA proposes to disapprove Wyoming haze plan; Governor Gordon, Senators respond
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland
Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland