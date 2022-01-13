Broadcast Times

Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland

Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland
Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - According to the 2020 Minnesota census projections, Saint Louis County will see the biggest population drop in the next 30 years of any county in the state.

But one group of people that seems to be flocking to the Northland is tourists.

“We know that tourism is an important part of the local economy,” said Lauren Bennett McGinty, Executive Director of Explore Minnesota Tourism.

The effort to bring tourists to the area seems to be working.

“Duluth is the number one place to visit outside of the metro,” said Bennett McGinty.

Following that success, tourism and business officials came together Wednesday to plan their pitch to attract workers and business start-ups to the Twin Port.

For Matt Baumgartner, President of the Duluth Chamber of Commerce, the appeal focuses on what Duluth can do for families.

“Raising a family requires access to great medical care, and it requires great neighborhoods, with public safety and unique opportunities,” said Baumgartner.

According to Baumgartner, with two hospitals, Duluth can provide medical care and the Chamber of Commerce is working to bring down housing costs.

The effort is beginning to pay off, they’ve already seen increased interest in business permits coming into the area.

It’s good news after a tough couple of years.

“I know we’re resilient and I know we can get through it,” said Baumgartner.

The roundtable discussion was an extension of a state-wide campaign to bring businesses to Minnesota called Join Us MN.

For more information on their mission, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

EPA proposes to disapprove Wyoming haze plan; Governor Gordon, Senators respond
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns
The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.
Omicron variant putting strain on hospitals across the state
Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association tells us staffing is the biggest...
Nearly 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,000 coronavirus hospitalizations, 25K new cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association tells us staffing is the biggest...

GRETAWIRE

Omicron variant putting strain on hospitals across the state

The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.

GRETAWIRE

Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...

GRETAWIRE

EPA proposes to disapprove Wyoming haze plan; Governor Gordon, Senators respond

Zavalla

GRETAWIRE

City of Zavalla continues deliberation on flood mitigation funds

Dr. Marty Pollio's proposal would split safety and security responsibilities between Safety...

GRETAWIRE

JCPS superintendent introduces security plan to district’s school board

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces plan for 4% flat rate income tax
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lays out her legislative priorities for 2022 session in Condition of...
Future of Real Estate Appraisers uncertain in South Dakota
Before the start of the Appraiser Certification Program Advisory Council meeting, an appraiser...
Maui police face a ‘staffing crisis’ of their own with alarming number of vacancies
MPD officials said of the 145 vacant positions, 101 of them are for sworn personnel and 44 are...