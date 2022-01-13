Broadcast Times

Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’

FILE - The YouTube app is shown on an iPad on March 20, 2018.
FILE - The YouTube app is shown on an iPad on March 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – More than 80 fact checking organizations are calling on YouTube to address what they say is rampant misinformation on the platform.

In a letter to CEO Susan Wojcicki published Wednesday, the groups say the Google-owned video platform is “one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide.”

YouTube’s efforts to address the problem, they say, are proving insufficient.

“What we do not see is much effort by YouTube to implement policies that address the problem,” the letter says. “On the contrary, YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponized by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, and to organize and fundraise themselves.”

The problem, these groups said, is especially rampant in non-English speaking countries and the global south.

The fact checkers are all members of the International Fact Checking Network and include Rappler in the Philippines, Africa Check, Science Feedback in France and dozens of other groups. They lambasted YouTube, saying it frames discussions about disinformation as a “false dichotomy” of deleting or not deleting content.

Displaying fact-checked information is more effective than deleting content, the fact checkers wrote.

They propose that YouTube focuses on providing context and debunks that are “clearly superimposed” on videos. They also called for YouTube to act against repeat offenders and beef up efforts against misinformation in languages other than English.

In a statement, YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez said the company has “invested heavily in policies and products in all countries we operate to connect people to authoritative content, reduce the spread of borderline misinformation, and remove violative videos.”

She called fact checking “a crucial tool to help viewers make their own informed decisions,” but added that it is “one piece of a much larger puzzle to address the spread of misinformation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Delta extends life of expiring travel vouchers from pandemic
Atlanta-based Delta said Wednesday those vouchers will now extend through the end of 2023.
Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
Sen. Rounds pushes GOP to get ‘louder’ on false Trump claims
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
North Korea claims successful test of hypersonic missile
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a...
Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother
FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till.

GRETAWIRE

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association tells us staffing is the biggest...

GRETAWIRE

Omicron variant putting strain on hospitals across the state

The San Juan Apartments, an affordable senior living community, is located in Montrose, Colo.

GRETAWIRE

Residents at San Juan Apartments senior living community voicing safety concerns

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...

GRETAWIRE

EPA proposes to disapprove Wyoming haze plan; Governor Gordon, Senators respond

Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland

GRETAWIRE

Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland

Zavalla

GRETAWIRE

City of Zavalla continues deliberation on flood mitigation funds

Dr. Marty Pollio's proposal would split safety and security responsibilities between Safety...

GRETAWIRE

JCPS superintendent introduces security plan to district’s school board

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces plan for 4% flat rate income tax
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lays out her legislative priorities for 2022 session in Condition of...
Future of Real Estate Appraisers uncertain in South Dakota
Before the start of the Appraiser Certification Program Advisory Council meeting, an appraiser...
Maui police face a ‘staffing crisis’ of their own with alarming number of vacancies
MPD officials said of the 145 vacant positions, 101 of them are for sworn personnel and 44 are...