Broadcast Times

City of Zavalla continues deliberation on flood mitigation funds

Zavalla
Zavalla
By Phoebe Green
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla has begun the process of repairing the cities roads in the near future.

Mayor PRO-TEM Kim Retherford shared that the money comes from a 2016 flood mitigation competition from the Texas General Land Office.

In March 2016, Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Emergency for 17 counties in East and Southeast Texas. Angelina, San Augustine, and Tyler counties being hit with what the Governor called a historic rainfall. The heavy rain washed out roads and culverts already in poor condition.

Zavalla is expecting to start construction of the roads and waterlines in March of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nearly 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,000 coronavirus hospitalizations, 25K new cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
JCPS superintendent introduces security plan to district’s school board
Dr. Marty Pollio's proposal would split safety and security responsibilities between Safety...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces plan for 4% flat rate income tax
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lays out her legislative priorities for 2022 session in Condition of...
What we know about the 14,711 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update

GRETAWIRE

Dr. Marty Pollio's proposal would split safety and security responsibilities between Safety...

GRETAWIRE

JCPS superintendent introduces security plan to district’s school board

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lays out her legislative priorities for 2022 session in Condition of...

GRETAWIRE

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces plan for 4% flat rate income tax

Before the start of the Appraiser Certification Program Advisory Council meeting, an appraiser...

GRETAWIRE

Future of Real Estate Appraisers uncertain in South Dakota

MPD officials said of the 145 vacant positions, 101 of them are for sworn personnel and 44 are...

GRETAWIRE

Maui police face a ‘staffing crisis’ of their own with alarming number of vacancies

Woman unloads groceries at her car

GRETAWIRE

“I’m puzzled.” | Prices up, shelves empty as groceries remain in short supply

Lee County begins budget discussions with pay raise questions
Lee County begins budget discussions with pay raise questions
Southeast nursing turnover rates among highest in the U.S.
SE nursing turnover rate
Local parents are becoming more comfortable getting kids vaccinated as school returns, cases surge
Local parents are becoming more comfortable getting kids vaccinated as school returns, cases...