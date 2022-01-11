Lee County begins budget discussions with pay raise questions

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Budget discussions are underway in Lee County.

Supervisor Garry Seyb said, so far, the budgets they’ve been seeing from various departments have been normal with the exception of employee pay.

He said department heads are taking the recommendation of the Lee County Compensation Board which has recommended a 10 percent raise for all county employees.

Seyb said it’s something he’d like to see happen.

“Historically, the compensation board’s recommendations have always been lessened,” he said. “I think we’ve seen some of the compensation board members, which is made up of taxpayers who serve on that board, that they get frustrated when we are not able to meet the recommendation that they make.”

Seyb said with the national inflation rate sitting at 6.8 percent, it’s vital the county makes sure they’re offering competitive wages.

“We’ve already seen a struggle to fill positions across the board in Lee County, specifically in our jail,” he said. “We’ve seen some struggles there and with our EMS, paramedics and EMTs. We had to raise rates a little bit there and offer a bonus to be able to fill those positions.”

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said it’s a problem he sees firsthand.

“It’s a competitive market right now. You have to provide something that is attractive for people that are in the workforce to stay, and we struggle with that currently in our county,” Weber said.

He said his goal is to get the pay up to $25/hour for corrections officers and $30/hour for sheriff’s deputies.

“We need to get there,” he said. “I’m not sure if we can get there this year but we need to really make some headway on that and maybe do a three-year contract to figure that out. But, we need to get them there or I’m going to continue to lose staff.”

Weber said they’ve been able to keep the county safe, in part, by cherry-picking good deputies from other departments. He said he’s now looking to keep that from happening to them.

“Whether it’s in this county or Linn County or Polk County or Muscatine County, the work that these deputies will do is the same across the state,” he said. “The difference is the pay, some places pay more.”

Weber, along with Chief Deputy Craig Burch, Captain Craig Burch and jail administrator John Canida, would also be set to receive a raise.

To comply with the state’s Back The Blue law or Senate File 342, the compensation board recommended all get 45 percent raise.

“In setting the salary of the county sheriff, the county compensation board shall set the sheriff’s salary so that it is comparable to salaries paid to professional law enforcement administrators and command officers of the state patrol, the division of criminal investigation of the department of public safety, and city police chiefs employed by cities of similar population to the population of the county. The county compensation board shall prepare a compensation schedule for the elective county officers for the succeeding fiscal year. A recommended compensation schedule requires a majority vote of the membership of the county compensation board.”

“I certainly didn’t know there was going to be that much difference in what I make to what I should be making,” Weber said. “It took them a long time to fall this far behind and the law is written to catch us back up to where we should be.”

But Weber said his number one priority is getting his staff raises.

Seyb said the possible raises have already generated a lot of feedback from the community. He said input is coming from both sides.

“The people that tend to be for it, they see raises in their jobs locally and they think that should possibly transfer over to county employees as well,” he said. “The people that are against it are struggling with the idea of taxes going up and how that’s going to impact them.”

Seyb said the supervisors are always seeking more public input. He said people can find their contact information on the Lee County website.

He said they are still working out where the raises would fit into the budget but hope to have their revenue and spending numbers in along with all the department budgets by the end of the month.

