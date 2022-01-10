Broadcast Times

Teacher pay expected to be discussed by state legislature this week

Capitol building of the State of Mississippi.
Capitol building of the State of Mississippi.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi state lawmakers joined in Jackson last week to begin the third session of the term.

After a week of organization, assigning committee dates and other housekeeping tasks, this week is shaping up to be busy for the state legislature.

“It’s been mainly just the formalities of getting started, the opening announcements,” said State Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-District 41.

With the education committee being called, teacher pay may be the first topic on the agenda for the senate.

“Out of the gate, I think we will talk about a teacher pay raise for the teachers across the state of Mississippi, the public-school teachers,” Fillingane said.

Medical marijuana may also be at the forefront of conversations.

“There’s a possibility that there will also be a vote taken on medical marijuana,” Fillingane said. “I know that issue is still very hot right now and the governor’s staff is meeting with the Senate and the House staff trying to work out the differences between the varying versions of that. But I do think you’ll see probably out of the Senate some movement on medical marijuana.”

With congressional elections coming up this year, redistricting will take priority.

“Congressional redistricting, I believe, will be voted on in the Senate most likely.,” Fillingane said. “So, some real votes and some real business will start beginning to happen.”

Both the House and Senate reconvene Monday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

N.C. records over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 31.1%
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Southeast nursing turnover rates among highest in the U.S.
SE nursing turnover rate
Local parents are becoming more comfortable getting kids vaccinated as school returns, cases surge
Local parents are becoming more comfortable getting kids vaccinated as school returns, cases...
Hattiesburg public art receives global nod
Hattiesburg was recognized for its abundance of public art.

GRETAWIRE

SE nursing turnover rate

GRETAWIRE

Southeast nursing turnover rates among highest in the U.S.

Local parents are becoming more comfortable getting kids vaccinated as school returns, cases...

GRETAWIRE

Local parents are becoming more comfortable getting kids vaccinated as school returns, cases surge

Hattiesburg was recognized for its abundance of public art.

GRETAWIRE

Hattiesburg public art receives global nod

Bypass study grant denied

GRETAWIRE

Missouri denies grant to fund U.S. 61 bypass study

One local college is helping educate high school students on ways they can save someone’s life.

GRETAWIRE

Local college students teaching CPR to high schools

SBA giving help to tornado victims, mayor thanks agency for support
The Small Business Administration's business recovery center for northeast Arkansas tornado...
Frigid temps raise ‘White Flag’ at Louisville homeless shelters
Wayside houses hundreds of Louisville's homeless at a time, serving around 2,000 meals per day.
Health leaders predict new, more deadly COVID variants to emerge as the virus continues to spread
Rapid COVID antigen test counting down for results.