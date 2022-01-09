Broadcast Times

Missouri denies grant to fund U.S. 61 bypass study

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Representative Louis Riggs said he is disappointed after the state denied him a RAISE grant for a study for a proposed bypass on U.S. 61 through Hannibal.

Riggs said he is now looking at into other ways to secure the money needed for the study.

“Contact the governor, ask in person for a consideration of what we call a new decision item in the budget for $2 million to fully fund the study,” he said.

Riggs said the 4,200 trucks that pass through the city every day clutters the highway and poses a safety risk to surrounding community members.

“Would it be safer for our, say, students coming out of the middle school and high school? Yes. Do we want to have hazmats built in front of 200 students? No,” he said. “There are a lot of advantages we have to look at, not just from a commercial standpoint but from a safety standpoint.”

Hannibal Emergency Management director John Hark said the idea of trucks hauling hazardous materials through town also concerns him.

“What if one of them happened to have a bad accident right out here on this highway and spilled their load right out here in the heart of the city?” he said.

But Hark said he also has economic concerns.

“I’m concerned about if we started rerouting traffic around Hannibal what affect will it have on our business our people and their livelihood?” he said.

Riggs said inflation is another reason to get the study done as soon as possible: the longer they have to wait, the more it will cost.

There was a study done in 1996, but Riggs said it can’t be used as the nature of Route 36, 24 and the junctions have all changed, rendering the study outdated.

