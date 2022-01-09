Broadcast Times

Local college students teaching CPR to high schools

One local college is helping educate high school students on ways they can save someone’s life.
By Tony Reese
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local college is helping educate high school students on ways they can save someone’s life.

Haney Technical College has partnered with Bay District Schools to teach high schoolers in ninth and eleventh grade how to properly perform CPR.

For Haney students teaching these kids, the right technique could be vital if the need comes up in the future.

“We try to explain to them that you never know. Because one day you may be walking somewhere or one of your family members is not breathing and you may not know what to do. And it may take you just that few seconds or the amount of time that it takes to save their life. So you never know,” Felicia Mitchell, a Haney Technical College Nursing Student, said.

“It’s just important to know you can help your family and help strangers they pass out. If the heart fails, it’s important to know what steps to take to help that person breathe again,” Ashley Thomas, a Haney Technical College Nursing Student, said.

Mitchell says one piece of advice she gives while teaching, take your time and don’t panic.

Thomas says one piece of advice she gives for those considering joining the field, just do it, you won’t know unless you try it.

The course will be taught to all local surrounding high schools.

According to the instructor, over 3,000 students will be taught.

For more information on Haney Technical College, visit their website.

