Hattiesburg public art receives global nod

Hattiesburg was recognized for its abundance of public art.
Hattiesburg was recognized for its abundance of public art.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City is making a name for itself, globally, thanks ti its abundance of public art.

Hattiesburg is listed as one of the op 11 places to see public art by an ion-line travel and leisure magazine

Hattiesburg has more than 40, large-scale murals as well as smaller utility-box murals across the city.

City leaders said making the on-line list was a testament to the community’s hard work, talent and dedication to accessible art.

