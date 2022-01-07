Health leaders predict new, more deadly COVID variants to emerge as the virus continues to spread

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Medical Association of the State of Alabama expects the states COVID death toll to rise as new variants of the virus emerge with Alabama’s skyrocketing case numbers. Since the pandemic, more than 16,000 people lost their lives to COVID.

The medical association expects new, potentially more deadly COVID variants will emerge in the state as long as the virus spreads.

“We all certainly hope omicron will prove to be less deadly than earlier variants of COVID. But the virus will continue to evolve because that’s what viruses do. As long as the virus is allowed to spread and the number of cases remain high, new variants will emerge,” said Aruna Arora, M.D., President of the Medical Association.

The medical association reports more than 56,000 new COVID cases have been reported in Alabama in the last week. They ask people to get the COVID vaccine and booster to help stop the spread of the next variant.

“It’s too late to stop the omicron variant, but getting as many as possible vaccinated and boosted will be the key to stopping the spread of the next evolution of COVID, which is no doubt coming and which could be more deadly and devastating, especially to the unvaccinated and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk,” said Dr. Arora. “How COVID-19 evolves over the coming months and years will determine when this global crisis ends – or if it ends. Some have started saying we may have to learn to ‘live with’ COVID like we do with the flu every year. But COVID is far more deadly than the flu. Alabama does not have more than 16,000 people dying from the flu.

The COVID-19 and flu vaccines are widely available at county health departments, retail pharmacy locations and other providers throughout the state.

“The good news is people can get vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19 and it is safe to receive both vaccinations at the same time. The bottom line is the vaccines save lives, preventing severe illness and death,” Dr. Arora concluded.

Click here to find a vaccine clinic..

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.